Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

A forest is on fire in the Izyum district, the fire is already on 20 hectares. Due to the detonation of ammunition, residents are being prepared for evacuation, the situation is complicated by strong winds.

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

The area of the forest fire that broke out after the Russian attack has already covered more than 20 hectares. Ammunition left by the occupiers is detonating in the forest, and local residents are being evacuated. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, a forest fire broke out in the Izyum district, which has already covered an area of 20 hectares.

Ammunition left by Russian troops during the occupation is detonating in the forest. Local residents are being evacuated, as the fire has reached residential buildings near the forest 

- said Syniehubov.

According to him, units of the State Emergency Service, including pyrotechnic units, as well as employees and equipment of forestry enterprises are working at the scene.

Due to the extremely strong wind, the fire is spreading rapidly. The situation remains difficult, but under control 

- summarized the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

Let us remind you

As reported by the State Emergency Service, 11 fires are being extinguished on the territory of forestry enterprises in the Kharkiv region, 5 of which are related to enemy shelling.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
