8 common mistakes that ruin your towels

Towels seem to be easy to care for, but improper washing and storage can cause them to quickly lose their softness, stop absorbing moisture well, and even smell unpleasant. If your towels have become stiff, gray, or have lost their softness, it may be due to improper care.

UNN has prepared 8 common mistakes to avoid to extend the life of your towels.

How long do towels last?

To keep towels soft, absorbent, and neat, it is important not only to care for them properly, but also to replace them on time. On average, towels last from two to five years, depending on their quality, frequency of use, and care. If you regularly change several sets, they will last longer.

8 mistakes in caring for your towels

1. Using too much detergent

If you think that using more detergent or gel will make your towels cleaner, it won't. Excess detergent builds up in the fabric fibers, making towels stiff and less absorbent. So use the amount of detergent recommended by the manufacturer.

How to fix: If you have already overdone the detergent, try soaking the towels in vinegar and water and then washing them normally without powder.

2. Use of chlorine bleach when washing towels

Sure, chlorine bleach can help remove stains on white towels. However, it can also damage them, as constant use of bleach gradually breaks down the cotton fibers, making the towels thinner and less durable.

Alternative: Use oxygen bleach or soak towels in a solution of water and baking soda to remove stains and maintain color vibrancy.

3. Do you wash the towel very often or very rarely

If you wash a towel after every use, it wears out quickly. But if you do it too infrequently, bacteria and dead skin cells accumulate in the fabric.

Optimal washing:

- Bath towels - every 3-4 uses.

- Hand towels - daily.

- Kitchen towels - daily or every 1-2 days.

4. Washing machine overflowing

If you load the washing machine to capacity, the towels won't get enough space for a good wash. The detergent is not rinsed out completely, and dirt and bacteria can remain in the fibers.

How to fix it: Fill the washing machine drum no more than 2/3 of the way full so that the laundry can move freely.

5. Using fabric softener when washing towels

Fabric softener creates a thin film on towels that reduces their ability to absorb moisture.

How to fix it: Every few washes, add a little white vinegar instead of fabric softener to help keep your towels soft and free of detergent residue.

6. Leave wet towels on the floor

If you have a habit of throwing wet towels in a pile on the floor, you create conditions for the growth of mold and bacteria in the fibers, which makes it much more difficult to clean towels.

And, of course, it's not good for your carpets and floors, especially if you have wooden floors.

How to fix: Always hang up towels to dry after use. If they are left wet for even a few hours, they can start to smell unpleasant.

7. Washing kitchen towels and cleaning cloths with bath towels

Kitchen towels can contain grease, food residues and bacteria that are not desirable for transferring to bath towels.

How to fix: Wash bath and kitchen towels separately.

8. Washing towels with items that have zippers or Velcro

It may seem like it doesn't matter what you wash your towels with. But if they are put into the drum with items that have rough textures, zippers, or Velcro, this can cause threads to be pulled out and damage the fabric.

How to fix: Wash towels separately or only with soft fabrics.