Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10251 views

The tense week of April 22-28 under the influence of the Grand Cross and the New Moon in Taurus brings risks of conflicts. However, planetary aspects also provide chances to find inner support and order in finances.

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

The week under the influence of the Great Cross and the New Moon in Taurus will be extremely tense for most signs. The aspects of the planets indicate possible conflicts, mistakes, emotional outbursts. But they also open up opportunities for deep insights and mature decisions. What awaits representatives of all Zodiac signs - specifically for UNN readers, professional astrologer Kseniia Bazilenko told

As Bazilenko noted, this week we are expecting one of the most complex and potentially dangerous astrological configurations of the year - the Great Cross. It will last almost the entire week and includes:

  • Sun in Taurus in opposition to Black Moon in Scorpio;
    • Mars in Leo in opposition to Pluto in Aquarius.

      This creates a powerful field of tension that can become a trigger for both personal crises and global events.

      1. Sun in opposition to Black Moon

      This aspect brings to the surface the topics of:

      • Financial conflicts
        • Values and property
          • Natural resources and territorial integrity

            Black Moon in Scorpio is about hidden threats, undercurrents, dirt coming out. Situations can be acute, manipulative, destructive.

            2. Mars in opposition to Pluto

            This is an aspect of:

            • struggle for power and control;
              • increase in military aggression;
                • large-scale social and political confrontations.

                  Similar tension was already observed in late October 2024 and January 2025 during the retrograde Mars. Now, for the third time, it is especially explosive.

                  On April 25–26, the opposition will reach its peak. The Moon in Aries will amplify aggression and emotional excitement.

                  Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them20.04.2025, 09:00 • 39899 views

                   Mass events and collective tension

                  On April 21–22, the Moon connects with Pluto, including collective scenarios:

                  • mass protests;
                    • natural disasters;
                      • collective anxieties and technological accidents;

                        3. Parade of planets at the end of Pisces and beginning of Aries.  This conjunction: Venus, Saturn, Rahu and Neptune

                        Against the backdrop of powerful tensions, a supportive configuration is forming:

                        The exact conjunction of Venus and Saturn will hold for most of the week.

                        This is an aspect of:

                        • stable and mature relationships;
                          • financial responsibility;
                            • karmic maturity in love and money.

                              But since this indicator occurs in the sign of Pisces, the following are possible:

                              • illusions, self-deception;
                                • fogginess and difficulty perceiving the situation.

                                  4. New Moon in Taurus — April 27 at 22:31 (Kyiv time)

                                  The New Moon will open up:

                                  • a window for building new plans;
                                    • a time portal for working out financial strategies;
                                      • an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and inner stability.

                                        The New Moon horoscope will retain the conjunction of Venus, Saturn, Rahu, and Neptune.

                                        Thanks to this, we have the opportunity for two weeks to:

                                        • tidy up the house and financial affairs;
                                          • form healthy habits;
                                            • show kindness, calmness, and responsibility.

                                               Conclusion: time for maturity, not panic

                                              "This week is a powerful turning point. The Great Cross speaks of internal and external contraction, crisis, and transition. But at the same time, the aspect of Venus, Saturn, and Rahu offers a path to harmony.

                                              Be mindful. Don't rush. Respect your boundaries and the feelings of others. Avoid destructive reactions.

                                              Advice for the week:

                                              Don't be afraid to close the old. Don't hesitate to start anew. Don't miss the opportunity to build something that will be based not on emotions, but on substance," - stated Bazilenko. 

                                              Aries

                                              You are full of energy, and the week will bring interesting ideas, useful contacts, and learning opportunities. But closer to the weekend, be extremely careful with money: don't take risks, don't invest, don't make large purchases. In the love sphere, avoid clarifying relationships.

                                              Taurus

                                              The week is very tense, especially towards the end. The New Moon in your sign in aspect with Mars and Pluto can exacerbate internal conflicts and attract external ones. Avoid drastic decisions, shun conflicts, take care of your health, and do not trust aggressive emotions.

                                              Gemini

                                              The week can bring success and increased authority, but internal tension will intensify. Especially on the weekend, you may be overwhelmed with emotions and make mistakes. Be careful when driving, avoid conflicts, and do not succumb to provocations.

                                              Cancer

                                              You can stay in a neutral zone if you don't get emotionally involved in what's happening. It is strongly not recommended to invest money, take out loans, or start new projects. Also, stay away from conflicts with friends.

                                              Leo

                                              The danger of the week is your own emotions. Try not to get into conflicts, especially with management or partners. Be delicate, avoid scandals, and do not make important decisions. Your task is to maintain inner harmony.

                                              Due to psychology: how to support mental health in stressful conditions07.04.2025, 11:51 • 171577 views

                                              Virgo

                                              Your prudence is your main resource. This week it will be particularly useful. Avoid trips, arguments, and risky actions, do not rely on outside help. Focus on work, health, and personal stability.

                                              Libra

                                              The week can be relatively calm if you stay in your comfort zone. Avoid exacerbations in relationships - they can become decisive and conflictual. At the same time - a good period for strengthening existing alliances and internal restructuring.

                                              Scorpio

                                              The week is anxious. It's important for you not to provoke conflicts and not to be provoked. Be especially careful in relationships, don't trust words, check everything. Any violation of the law or impulsive action can lead to serious consequences.

                                              Sagittarius

                                              Pay attention to your health: do not overload yourself physically or emotionally. Energy is unstable, conflicts and fatigue are possible. Try to spend more time with loved ones in a calm environment.

                                              Capricorn

                                              If you devote yourself to calm, creative pursuits, the week will be favorable. Be especially careful in relationships with children and loved ones: strong emotional tension may arise there. Financial ventures are excluded.

                                              Aquarius

                                              You are at the epicenter of tension. Especially at the beginning of the week, avoid impulsive decisions, categoricalness, and harshness. Maintain distance in relationships with loved ones, don't rush with real estate or renovation matters. Hold onto your inner center.

                                              Pisces

                                              Of all the signs, you have the best chance to maintain calmness and harmony. By helping others, you strengthen yourself. But: do not get drawn into arguments, watch your words. Any small thing can cause a big conflict. Seek support within yourself.

                                              How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips20.04.2025, 12:03 • 37588 views

                                              Lilia Podolyak

                                              Lilia Podolyak

                                              SocietyPublications
