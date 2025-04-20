Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

After Easter, there are often many boiled eggs left, which are just asking to be put into your favorite dishes. But not everyone knows how long they can be safely stored and how best to use them so that nothing spoils and is not wasted. UNN figured out how to properly store boiled eggs and what delicious things to make from them.

Boiled eggs are stored for much less time than raw eggs, so it is important to follow basic hygiene rules and not forget about expiration dates:

unpeeled eggs can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. The shell partially protects the product from bacteria, but over time this no longer guarantees safety;

peeled or stuffed eggs are best eaten as soon as possible — within 48 hours. Without the shell, the egg spoils faster and absorbs odors from the refrigerator.

What to cook from boiled eggs

Sandwich with egg salad

Ingredients:

1 large boiled egg;

1-2 tablespoons of mayonnaise;

2 tablespoons of chopped celery;

1 tablespoon of chopped green onions or other greens;

spices to taste;

lettuce leaves;

2 slices of bread.

How to cook:

Step 1

Mash the egg a little with a fork.

Step 2

Mix the egg, mayonnaise, celery and green onion. Add spices.

Step 3

Toast the slices of bread. Put lettuce leaves on one slice of bread, spread the egg mixture on top of the lettuce, put another slice of bread on top.

Potato salad

Ingredients:

3-4 medium potatoes;

1/4 cup juice from pickled cucumbers;

3 tablespoons finely chopped pickled cucumbers;

1/4 cup chopped parsley;

1/2 cup chopped red onion;

2 stalks of celery;

1-2 green onions;

1-2 hard-boiled eggs;

1 medium carrot;

1/2 red bell pepper;

1/2 cup mayonnaise;

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard;

spices to taste.

How to cook:

Step 1

Boil the peeled, immediately sliced potatoes.

Step 2

Put the finished potatoes in a large bowl. Add the juice from the kosher pickled cucumbers.

Step 3

Add finely chopped pickled cucumbers. Add parsley, onion, celery, green onion, egg, carrot and red bell pepper.

Step 4

In a separate small bowl, mix mayonnaise with mustard. Add spices.

Step 5

Mix the dressing with the potato mixture.

Eggs, stuffed with sour cream and bacon

Ingredients

12 large boiled eggs;

1/2 cup sour cream;

1-2 teaspoons Dijon mustard;

1/2 teaspoon salt;

1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic;

3-4 strips of bacon;

1 1/2 tablespoons of green onion.

How to cook:

Step 1

Peel the eggs and cut each egg in half. Remove the egg yolks and place them in a bowl.

Step 2

Using a fork, mash the yolks. Add sour cream, mustard, salt, garlic and stir until smooth.

Step 3

Heat a frying pan over medium heat and fry the bacon to the desired crispness (about 5-6 minutes).

Step 4

When the bacon has cooled enough, cut it into small pieces.

Step 5

Place the egg yolk mixture into the egg white halves.

Step 6

Sprinkle each egg with green onions and bacon pieces.

