Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 14452 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 22801 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 30613 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 36627 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 26027 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 21911 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19044 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 79751 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85866 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85201 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
2.4m/s
32%
749 mm
Popular news

"Married" for UAH 50,000: Another sham marriage exposed at the border

April 19, 10:18 PM • 10467 views

Laminated marriage and birth certificates are valid - Ministry of Justice

April 19, 10:55 PM • 10307 views

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

April 19, 11:39 PM • 14167 views

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

April 20, 01:45 AM • 6444 views

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

03:42 AM • 12394 views
Publications

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 4856 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

03:00 AM • 14447 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 32600 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 33319 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 79748 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 36623 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 28638 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 30647 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 31852 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 65679 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2818 views

After Easter, there are many boiled eggs left. Unpeeled eggs can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, and peeled eggs for up to 48 hours. They can be used to make a sandwich, salad, or stuffed eggs.

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

After Easter, there are often many boiled eggs left, which are just asking to be put into your favorite dishes. But not everyone knows how long they can be safely stored and how best to use them so that nothing spoils and is not wasted. UNN figured out how to properly store boiled eggs and what delicious things to make from them.

Boiled eggs are stored for much less time than raw eggs, so it is important to follow basic hygiene rules and not forget about expiration dates:

  • unpeeled eggs can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. The shell partially protects the product from bacteria, but over time this no longer guarantees safety;
    • peeled or stuffed eggs are best eaten as soon as possible — within 48 hours. Without the shell, the egg spoils faster and absorbs odors from the refrigerator.

      Nutritionists explained how to get out of fasting without harm to health14.04.25, 12:52 • 198957 views

      What to cook from boiled eggs

      Sandwich with egg salad

      Ingredients:

      • 1 large boiled egg;
        • 1-2 tablespoons of mayonnaise;
          • 2 tablespoons of chopped celery;
            • 1 tablespoon of chopped green onions or other greens; 
              • spices to taste;
                • lettuce leaves;
                  • 2 slices of bread.

                    How to cook: 

                    Step 1

                    Mash the egg a little with a fork. 

                    Step 2

                    Mix the egg, mayonnaise, celery and green onion. Add spices.

                    Step 3

                    Toast the slices of bread. Put lettuce leaves on one slice of bread, spread the egg mixture on top of the lettuce, put another slice of bread on top.

                    Eggless Desserts: 7 Delicious Recipes for Easter08.04.25, 11:49 • 477259 views

                    Potato salad

                    Ingredients:

                    • 3-4 medium potatoes;
                      • 1/4 cup juice from  pickled cucumbers;
                        • 3 tablespoons finely chopped pickled cucumbers;
                          • 1/4 cup chopped parsley;
                            • 1/2 cup chopped red onion;
                              • 2 stalks of celery;
                                • 1-2 green onions;
                                  • 1-2 hard-boiled eggs;
                                    • 1 medium carrot;
                                      • 1/2 red bell pepper;
                                        • 1/2 cup mayonnaise;
                                          • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard;
                                            • spices to taste.

                                              How to cook: 

                                              Step 1

                                              Boil the peeled, immediately sliced potatoes.

                                              Step 2

                                              Put the finished potatoes in a large bowl. Add the juice from the kosher pickled cucumbers.

                                              Step 3

                                              Add finely chopped pickled cucumbers. Add parsley, onion, celery, green onion, egg, carrot and red bell pepper.

                                              Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes04.04.25, 16:48 • 109465 views

                                              Step 4

                                              In a separate small bowl, mix mayonnaise with mustard. Add spices.

                                              Step 5

                                              Mix the dressing with the potato mixture. 

                                              Eggs, stuffed with sour cream and bacon

                                              Ingredients

                                              • 12 large boiled eggs;
                                                • 1/2 cup sour cream;
                                                  • 1-2 teaspoons Dijon mustard;
                                                    • 1/2 teaspoon salt;
                                                      • 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic;
                                                        • 3-4 strips of bacon;
                                                          • 1 1/2 tablespoons of green onion.

                                                            How to cook: 

                                                            Step 1

                                                            Peel the eggs and cut each egg in half. Remove the egg yolks and place them in a bowl.

                                                            Step 2

                                                            Using a fork, mash the yolks. Add sour cream, mustard, salt, garlic and stir until smooth. 

                                                            Step 3

                                                            Heat a frying pan over medium heat and fry the bacon to the desired crispness (about 5-6 minutes).

                                                            Step 4

                                                            When the bacon has cooled enough, cut it into small pieces.

                                                            Step 5

                                                            Place the egg yolk mixture into the egg white halves.

                                                            Step 6

                                                            Sprinkle each egg with green onions and bacon pieces.

                                                            Secrets of balanced nutrition in spring: what a nutritionist recommends07.03.25, 10:52 • 224016 views

                                                            Alina Volianska

                                                            Alina Volianska

                                                            Life hackPublicationsCulinary
                                                            United States
                                                            Brent
                                                            $67.65
                                                            Bitcoin
                                                            $84,954.50
                                                            S&P 500
                                                            $5,302.78
                                                            Tesla
                                                            $239.97
                                                            Газ TTF
                                                            $35.66
                                                            Золото
                                                            $3,341.30
                                                            Ethereum
                                                            $1,605.44