How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

There is nothing sadder than spilling a glass of red wine on a newly purchased item. Or not having time to show off to the neighbors a new carpet on which someone from the household dropped a cup of morning coffee. Grass stains that children bring on their clothes from a walk also do not add joy to housewives. UNN will tell you about tips for removing various dirt from all surfaces in the house.

How to remove wine stains

Clothing

First, rinse the stain, holding the fabric upside down under running cold water. Some advise using carbonated water for this, but ordinary water works just as well. Then make a solution of oxygen bleach and cool water (or use a ready-made mixture) and soak the clothes for at least one hour, or more. If possible, leave the item in the solution overnight, and then wash as usual.

Carpets and upholstery

Soak the stain with a solution of water and bleach, then blot it with a towel with clean hot water. Remove excess moisture with a dry towel. If your carpet is light in color, the oxygen bleach solution may make the area where the stain was slightly lighter than the rest of the carpet. After a few days or weeks, the color should even out.

However, light areas may remain on darker carpets or upholstery from this method.

Granite or marble countertops

Mix baking soda and hydrogen peroxide to form a thick paste and spread the mixture about half a centimeter thick on the stain. Then cover the soiled area with polyethylene film and secure it for a day. After that, the film must be removed and allowed to dry completely, and then wipe. Repeat as needed until the stain disappears.

How to remove greasy stains

Clothing

There is one simple way to remove greasy stains from clothes. Make a solution: 50% vinegar and 50% water and apply it liberally to the stain. Then treat the soiled area with laundry soap and water.

Rugs and upholstery

Wipe greasy stains on furniture with laundry soap and rinse with water. If the stain remains, soak it with vinegar.

How to remove ink stains

Clothing

Moisten a cotton swab in alcohol and gently treat the stain from the outer edge to the center, changing swabs as soon as each absorbs the ink. However, this method is unlikely to work with permanent inks.

Carpets and upholstery

Use the same method as removing ink stains on clothing. After removing the stain, blot the area with plain water and let it air dry.

Granite/Marble

With these surfaces, ink is removed in the same way as described above. After removing the stain, rinse the alcohol with plain water and do not allow the alcohol to dry on the stone.

How to remove stains and odors from pet urine

Clothing

In this case, washing the item with a strong detergent in the hottest water that is permissible for the fabric you are treating may help. Add one cup of vinegar to the rinse water to overcome any remaining odor.

If the stain is old and the smell is strong, mix a solution of cool water and add two cups of white vinegar. Completely immerse the fabric in it and leave it overnight. After that, wash as usual.

Rugs and upholstery

As soon as possible, blot urine stains with paper towels or an old cloth. If you are using a cloth, press it firmly against the stain to absorb as much liquid as possible.

Ready-made stain removers for pets work well, but at home you can make your own by mixing vinegar and cool water in a 50/50 ratio. Pour this solution into a spray bottle and treat furniture or carpet. Be sure to completely soak the carpet down to the backing and clean the area with a soft brush. After that, blot the solution with paper towels and let it air dry.

When the carpet or upholstery is dry, sprinkle baking soda on the spot where the stain was. Then mix 1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide with two cups of cool water. Spray or pour this solution onto the baking soda and rub it in with a soft-bristled brush. Blot up excess moisture and allow the carpet to air dry, away from the sun.

The peroxide solution needs to be made "fresh" each time, because hydrogen peroxide turns into pure water after exposure to light.

Grass stains

Clothing

They can be removed with a stain remover or a small amount of strong laundry detergent.

Rub the stain remover into the fabric with your fingers or a soft-bristled brush. Set aside for 15 minutes, then wash as usual. If stains remain or are old, mix a solution of oxygen bleach and cool water and soak the clothes overnight, then wash.

Coffee stains

Clothing

The easiest way to remove coffee stains is to run hot water directly through the stain. If the stain is old, spot treat it with a 50% vinegar and 50% water solution, then use a brush and a small amount of dish soap to remove the vinegar.

Rugs and upholstery

Blot the stain and mix a solution of two teaspoons of dish soap in two cups of warm water. Soak a clean white cloth, sponge or soft-bristled brush in the solution and treat the stain from the outer edge to the center. Blot with a dry cloth to absorb the solution.

Then wipe the treated area with a clean, damp cloth or sponge. This is important because any soap residue left on the carpet will actually attract more dirt.

Let the item air dry, away from direct sunlight, then vacuum to lift the carpet fibers.

Granite or marble countertops

Mix 1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide with two cups of cool water and clean the surface with this solution. Aggressive chemical stain removers can damage the stone.

Blood stains

Clothing

Rinse the soiled area with cold water as soon as possible. It is better not to use hot water in such cases, it will complicate stain removal.

Treat the soiled area with a stain remover or a small amount of liquid laundry detergent, rubbing it into the fibers with a soft-bristled brush. Leave for 15 minutes, then rinse as usual in cool water.

If the stain remains, mix a solution of oxygen bleach with water and soak the entire garment, allowing it to soak for at least four hours. Repeat if necessary and wash as usual.

Carpets and upholstery

Blot as much moisture as possible with a paper towel. Change the paper towel often to prevent the stain from getting bigger. If the blood is dry, use a soft-bristled brush to soften it.

Mix one teaspoon of liquid dish soap in two cups of cold water. Soak a white cloth or brush in this solution and treat the stain from the outer edge to the center to prevent it from spreading. Blot

the treated area with a dry paper towel to absorb excess moisture. Repeat the procedure several times if necessary.

When the stain is gone, soak a clean white cloth in plain cold water and rinse the area to remove all detergent solution. Allow the carpet to air dry, away from direct sunlight, then vacuum to lift the fibers.

If this method doesn't work, try mixing one tablespoon of household ammonia with 1/2 cup of water. Apply to the stain and leave on the carpet for at least 10 minutes. Blot and rinse with plain water and repeat until the stain is removed.

Mud stains

Clothing

The easiest way to remove dirt from clothes is to use laundry soap and a brush. Wet the area, then rub the stain with soap and a brush - repeat twice if the stain has managed to set.

Carpets and upholstery

Soak the stain liberally with water and use laundry soap and a brush to remove the dirt. After that, spray a solution of water and vinegar on the area to dissolve the soap. After that, blot with a clean dry towel.

