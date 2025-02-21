An anticyclone has come to Ukraine: what the weather will be like over the weekend

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

An anticyclone has come to Ukraine: what the weather will be like over the weekend

An anticyclone has come to Ukraine: what the weather will be like over the weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

An anticyclone over Ukraine will bring dry weather without precipitation to most regions over the weekend, with snow expected only in the east. Night temperatures will reach -17°, and gradual warming is expected starting February 25.

An anticyclone is located over Ukraine, so dry weather without precipitation will prevail in most regions this weekend. This was reported on Facebook by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN writes.

Details

According to her forecast, it will snow in the eastern part of Ukraine only on Sunday, February 23. At the same time, the frost will continue.

At night, it is expected to be -10-17 degrees, during the day on Saturday-Sunday in most regions -2-7 degrees, but in the western regions it will be much warmer during the day, from 1 frost to 5 degrees Celsius. No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on February 22 and 23 - an anticyclone is in place. At night -12-14 degrees, during the day -2-4 degrees

- Didenko predicts.

According to her, the frost is expected to ease and the temperature will gradually rise in Ukraine starting February 25.

Recall

A severe frost has been recorded in the Carpathians : rescuers warn that if you have plans to go to the mountains, you should carefully prepare in advance. In addition to the increasing frost, experts point to the avalanche danger.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society

