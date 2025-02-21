An anticyclone has come to Ukraine: what the weather will be like over the weekend

An anticyclone is located over Ukraine, so dry weather without precipitation will prevail in most regions this weekend. This was reported on Facebook by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN writes.

According to her forecast, it will snow in the eastern part of Ukraine only on Sunday, February 23. At the same time, the frost will continue.

At night, it is expected to be -10-17 degrees, during the day on Saturday-Sunday in most regions -2-7 degrees, but in the western regions it will be much warmer during the day, from 1 frost to 5 degrees Celsius. No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on February 22 and 23 - an anticyclone is in place. At night -12-14 degrees, during the day -2-4 degrees - Didenko predicts.

According to her, the frost is expected to ease and the temperature will gradually rise in Ukraine starting February 25.

A severe frost has been recorded in the Carpathians : rescuers warn that if you have plans to go to the mountains, you should carefully prepare in advance. In addition to the increasing frost, experts point to the avalanche danger.

