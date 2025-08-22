$41.220.16
Russian political scientist Markov recognized as "foreign agent": what was the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Pro-government Russian political scientist Sergei Markov was recognized as a "foreign agent". The likely reason is his statement about Russia's responsibility for shooting down an Azerbaijani plane on December 25, 2024.

Russian political scientist Markov recognized as "foreign agent": what was the reason

In Russia, Sergei Markov, a pro-government political scientist, former State Duma deputy, and ex-member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, who was a confidant of Vladimir Putin in the 2012 elections, was recognized as a "foreign agent." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

The probable reason for Markov's inclusion in the register of "foreign agents" is his statement, in which he actually admitted Russia's responsibility for shooting down an Azerbaijani plane by Russian air defense forces on December 25, 2024. This is written by Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi.

The liner, which was flying from Baku to the Chechen capital Grozny, crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. More than 30 people died then, and more than 20 people were injured.

Russian propaganda denied Moscow's involvement in the disaster and lied about the causes of the plane crash. However, it was later reported that Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

At the same time, Markov was criticized for these words by other Russian "Z-bloggers." Markov also became an object of criticism for participating in the global media forum held in the city of Shusha (controlled by the pro-Armenian unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic from the early 1990s to 2020, and returned under Azerbaijani control during the 2020 hostilities - ed.) with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

It is also reported that 20 minutes before being declared a "foreign agent," Markov proposed "attacking the customers of the terrorist regime of Ukraine – Western countries" in connection with the malfunction of the "Gosuslugi" portal. He wrote about this on his Telegram page.

Glitches in "Gosuslugi". The reason is clear - cyberattacks. These cyberattacks on peaceful systems and peaceful citizens once again prove that terrorists are fighting Russia. Ukraine is a state seized by terrorists in 2014. European countries openly support the openly terrorist state of Ukraine. What to do? 3 strategies: only passive defense against attacks; attack Ukraine in the same way. But what's the point? Ukrainians are slaves. It's not Ukrainian civilians who decide to use terrorism against Russia; attack the customers of the terrorist regime - Western countries. Russia doesn't want to do this. Not yet. But surely this cannot last forever

 - he wrote.

In comments to Russian "media," Markov called his inclusion in the register a "mistake" and "slander."

Addition

Sergei Markov is a figure on the Ukrainian website "Myrotvorets." He worked at the National Democratic Institute (USA), was a research fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center, and also interned at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (USA).

For supporting and justifying the Russian annexation of Crimea and intervention in Donbas in 2014, as well as the full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine in 2022, he was included in the sanctions lists of Ukraine, Canada, and some other countries.

Markov does not recognize the existence of Ukraine as an independent state, or Ukrainians as a nation separate from Russians, and calls the Ukrainian authorities (whether Poroshenko or Zelensky - ed.) a "junta."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the brother of Russian politician Vitaliy Milonov died in the war against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Baku
Gdańsk
Telegram
Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan
Canada
Europe
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kazakhstan