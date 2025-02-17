All passenger trains run on schedule despite snowy weather - Ukrzaliznytsia

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 289 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 44337 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69418 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104767 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72738 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116709 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100912 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113051 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152840 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109617 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84077 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50905 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78553 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36946 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104767 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116709 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152840 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143533 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175900 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78553 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134084 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135989 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164269 views
All passenger trains run on schedule despite snowy weather - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31752 views

All passenger trains are running on schedule despite the difficult weather conditions. Railroad workers are actively clearing snow from stations and tracks, and the Kyiv city train is recommended as a reliable means of transportation.

All passenger trains are running on schedule despite the bad weather, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

We are moving forward through the snow! Despite the bad weather, passenger trains are running on schedule. Not a single flight has been canceled

- UZ reported.

The railroad workers have been clearing snow from stations, platforms and tracks since early morning.

"Given the traffic congestion, we advise you to choose the Kyiv city train to travel from the left to the right bank of the capital - it will definitely deliver you on time," UZ added.

Emergency power outages for households are currently only in some cases - Ukrenergo17.02.25, 08:56 • 24850 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
kyivKyiv

