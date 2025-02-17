All passenger trains run on schedule despite snowy weather - Ukrzaliznytsia

All passenger trains are running on schedule despite the bad weather, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The railroad workers have been clearing snow from stations, platforms and tracks since early morning.

"Given the traffic congestion, we advise you to choose the Kyiv city train to travel from the left to the right bank of the capital - it will definitely deliver you on time," UZ added.

