Emergency power outages for households are currently only in some cases - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages for household consumers are currently applied only in certain cases, with industrial consumers and businesses being cut off first, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Ukraine. The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. Industrial consumers and businesses are the first to be cut off. Restrictions for household consumers are applied only in certain cases (except for emergencies in the networks of regional power distribution companies) - Ukrenergo said.

The situation in the power system, as noted, may change. Therefore, it is advised to follow the messages on the pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos).

"Please use electricity sparingly!" - the company urged.

