Emergency power outages for households are currently only in some cases - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency power outages for residential consumers are applied only in certain cases. Industrial consumers and businesses are primarily disconnected due to the consequences of Russian attacks.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Ukraine. The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. Industrial consumers and businesses are the first to be cut off. Restrictions for household consumers are applied only in certain cases (except for emergencies in the networks of regional power distribution companies)
The situation in the power system, as noted, may change. Therefore, it is advised to follow the messages on the pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos).
"Please use electricity sparingly!" - the company urged.
