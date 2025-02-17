Emergency power outages for households are currently only in some cases - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2755 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46649 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 71264 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105280 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73996 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117074 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153097 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109855 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85929 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52919 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80952 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39849 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105280 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117074 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153097 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143782 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176132 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39849 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80952 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134153 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136059 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164328 views
Emergency power outages for households are currently only in some cases - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages for households are currently only in some cases - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24851 views

Emergency power outages for residential consumers are applied only in certain cases. Industrial consumers and businesses are primarily disconnected due to the consequences of Russian attacks.

Emergency power outages for household consumers are currently applied only in certain cases, with industrial consumers and businesses being cut off first, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Ukraine. The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. Industrial consumers and businesses are the first to be cut off. Restrictions for household consumers are applied only in certain cases (except for emergencies in the networks of regional power distribution companies)

- Ukrenergo said.

The situation in the power system, as noted, may change. Therefore, it is advised to follow the messages on the pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos).

"Please use electricity sparingly!" - the company urged.

Emergency power outages introduced in several regions of Ukraine17.02.25, 08:42 • 70851 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising