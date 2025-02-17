Emergency power outages introduced in several regions of Ukraine

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced across Ukraine this morning, UNN reports, citing data from regional power companies and energy companies posted on social media on Monday.

Details

"At the command of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts are being applied in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipro regions," DTEK said.

"At the direction of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency outage schedules were introduced in the Sumy region at 08:30," Sumyoblenergo said.

"On February 17, 2025, from 08 hours. 30 min. by the order of NPC Ukrenergo, the schedule of emergency outages (SO) was put into effect according to the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine," Kirovohradoblenergo reported.

