Emergency power outages introduced in several regions of Ukraine

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2785 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46679 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 71301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105290 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 74014 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117084 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100985 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153104 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109859 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85954 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52948 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 81035 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39940 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105290 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117084 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153104 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143790 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176141 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39940 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 81035 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134159 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136063 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164332 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions of Ukraine

Emergency power outages introduced in several regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70852 views

On the morning of February 17, 2025, Ukraine started applying emergency power outage schedules. At the command of Ukrenergo, blackouts are taking place in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy and Kirovohrad regions.

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced across Ukraine this morning, UNN reports, citing data from regional power companies and energy companies posted on social media on Monday.

Details

"At the command of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts are being applied in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipro regions," DTEK said.

"At the direction of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency outage schedules were introduced in the Sumy region at 08:30," Sumyoblenergo said.

"On February 17, 2025, from 08 hours. 30 min. by the order of NPC Ukrenergo, the schedule of emergency outages (SO) was put into effect according to the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine," Kirovohradoblenergo reported.

Kit Graph will help Ukrainians save electricity during peak hours14.02.25, 15:08 • 32154 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyKyivKyiv region
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

