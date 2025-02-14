Kit Graph will help Ukrainians save electricity during peak hours

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 8376 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51641 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75573 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106431 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76891 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117838 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101140 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113067 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116712 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153639 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89770 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 57281 views
07:13 AM • 25296 views
09:03 AM • 86723 views
09:59 AM • 46675 views
09:20 AM • 106442 views
06:23 AM • 117847 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153643 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 144262 views
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176591 views
09:59 AM • 46588 views
09:03 AM • 86633 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 134378 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 136281 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164519 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32155 views

Ukrenergo introduced the Graphic Cat to visualize peaks in electricity consumption. Power engineers provided recommendations on the economical use of electrical appliances to avoid overloading the system.

Power engineers warn that electricity consumption is growing and urge Ukrainians not to overload the system. To better navigate the situation, we offer a graphic.

Transmits to UNN with reference to to Ukrenergo.

Details

Due to massive Russian attacks, Ukraine's power system has lost a significant portion of its generation capacity. Power facilities are constantly undergoing repairs, according to the press service of the Ukrainian transmission system operator.

Since consumers use a wide variety of appliances, there is a risk that their simultaneous switching on during peak consumption hours will lead to overloads in the power system.

The difference between consumption during peak hours and the rest of the time is very noticeable. 

- power engineers emphasize.

This is clearly demonstrated by the cat Graph:

Its image shows the contours of a real energy consumption graph during the day. 

The “ears” demonstrate the level of electricity consumption at peak times - morning and evening.

Image

The agency also advises to follow the following recommendations: 

  • Try not to use several powerful appliances at the same time during the most difficult hours for the power system. That is, turn on the stove, kettle, and heater one at a time.
  • It's important to shift the use of powerful appliances to nighttime hours, if possible. Or to periods outside of consumption peaks. That is, after 11:00 in the morning and after 21:00 in the evening.
  • Also: unplug appliances that are not in use. Even in “standby mode”, they consume quite a bit of power;
  • Boil the amount of water you need in the kettle;
  • Replace incandescent light bulbs with energy-saving ones. This will reduce your bills and help the power grid.

The usual request from power engineers is to make sure that you do not turn on unnecessary lighting in your home. 

When you leave the room, flick the switch. It is very easy to follow these tips. Even a slight adjustment of household habits will significantly help the power system and all consumers survive the winter cold.

Recall

The level of electricity consumption in Ukraine remains high, and there is a need for economical consumption in the morningand evening

In what cases can blackouts be introduced in Ukraine: expert answers14.02.25, 14:31 • 29039 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising