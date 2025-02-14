Kit Graph will help Ukrainians save electricity during peak hours

Power engineers warn that electricity consumption is growing and urge Ukrainians not to overload the system. To better navigate the situation, we offer a graphic.

Due to massive Russian attacks, Ukraine's power system has lost a significant portion of its generation capacity. Power facilities are constantly undergoing repairs, according to the press service of the Ukrainian transmission system operator.

Since consumers use a wide variety of appliances, there is a risk that their simultaneous switching on during peak consumption hours will lead to overloads in the power system.

The difference between consumption during peak hours and the rest of the time is very noticeable. - power engineers emphasize.

This is clearly demonstrated by the cat Graph:

Its image shows the contours of a real energy consumption graph during the day.

The “ears” demonstrate the level of electricity consumption at peak times - morning and evening.

The agency also advises to follow the following recommendations:

Try not to use several powerful appliances at the same time during the most difficult hours for the power system. That is, turn on the stove, kettle, and heater one at a time.

It's important to shift the use of powerful appliances to nighttime hours, if possible. Or to periods outside of consumption peaks. That is, after 11:00 in the morning and after 21:00 in the evening.

Also: unplug appliances that are not in use. Even in “standby mode”, they consume quite a bit of power;

Boil the amount of water you need in the kettle;

Replace incandescent light bulbs with energy-saving ones. This will reduce your bills and help the power grid.

The usual request from power engineers is to make sure that you do not turn on unnecessary lighting in your home.

When you leave the room, flick the switch. It is very easy to follow these tips. Even a slight adjustment of household habits will significantly help the power system and all consumers survive the winter cold.

