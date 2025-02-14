In what cases can blackouts be introduced in Ukraine: expert answers

Ukraine may introduce power supply restrictions for the population in the event of a significant cold snap to -7...-9°C or new attacks on the power grid. This was announced by the director of the Center for Energy Research Oleksandr Kharchenko, UNN reports.

As the temperature drops, consumption naturally increases, and this growth needs to be compensated for. Unfortunately, our generation capacity is very limited, and we are using it to the fullest extent possible, and all the existing power plants that can operate are in operation. At the same time, we manage to cover the existing consumption, with the exception of business consumption, and on the left bank, there are occasional emergency blackouts due to overloaded networks, especially distribution networks, - Kharchenko said.

He added that everything depends on two parameters. The first is the weather, and the second is how stable the generation will be.

Because we need to understand that a significant part of the generation is very damaged, in a very difficult situation, and sometimes it is difficult to explain why it works. My forecast is as follows: if it really gets colder to an average daily temperature of -7 and -9, as one of the scenarios (it is not mandatory, there are several scenarios for the weather), then we will most likely have to introduce minimum restrictions, including for the population, but they will be within half a queue, maximum - a queue. Therefore, I do not expect any apocalyptic, terrible events, terrible restrictions. This will not happen. Of course, provided that there are no new active attacks and no related reductions in generation capacity, - Kharchenko replied.

The director of the Energy Research Center noted that nuclear power is currently the backbone of Ukraine's energy system, providing about 55% of the remaining generation.

The situation with gas is also complicated

At the same time, Kharchenko emphasized that the country is severely limited in gas consumption, as storage facilities are almost empty, and the next season will be a big challenge, including the accumulation of resources, especially gas. He added that all possible resources are currently being used to reduce gas consumption, including generating capacities that can run on fuel oil, which have been switched to this type of fuel. In addition, he said, Naftogaz is simultaneously importing gas from Europe to compensate for losses in domestic production.

Recall

The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP is again on the verge of blackout as a result of enemy shelling - on February 11, one of the two power lines of the plant was cut off.

