In what cases can blackouts be introduced in Ukraine: expert answers

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7827 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51271 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76627 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117782 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101126 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153593 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110331 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89395 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56792 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86205 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46136 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106335 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117779 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153590 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144221 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176556 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46136 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86205 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134368 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136268 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164509 views
Actual
In what cases can blackouts be introduced in Ukraine: expert answers

In what cases can blackouts be introduced in Ukraine: expert answers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29039 views

If the temperature drops to -7...-9°C or there are new attacks on the power grid, Ukraine may introduce power supply restrictions. Nuclear power accounts for 55% of generation, but the situation with gas remains difficult.

Ukraine may introduce power supply restrictions for the population in the event of a significant cold snap to -7...-9°C or new attacks on the power grid. This was announced by the director of the Center for Energy Research Oleksandr Kharchenko, UNN reports.

As the temperature drops, consumption naturally increases, and this growth needs to be compensated for. Unfortunately, our generation capacity is very limited, and we are using it to the fullest extent possible, and all the existing power plants that can operate are in operation. At the same time, we manage to cover the existing consumption, with the exception of business consumption, and on the left bank, there are occasional emergency blackouts due to overloaded networks, especially distribution networks,

- Kharchenko said.

He added that everything depends on two parameters. The first is the weather, and the second is how stable the generation will be.

Because we need to understand that a significant part of the generation is very damaged, in a very difficult situation, and sometimes it is difficult to explain why it works. My forecast is as follows: if it really gets colder to an average daily temperature of -7 and -9, as one of the scenarios (it is not mandatory, there are several scenarios for the weather), then we will most likely have to introduce minimum restrictions, including for the population, but they will be within half a queue, maximum - a queue. Therefore, I do not expect any apocalyptic, terrible events, terrible restrictions. This will not happen. Of course, provided that there are no new active attacks and no related reductions in generation capacity,

- Kharchenko replied.

The director of the Energy Research Center noted that nuclear power is currently the backbone of Ukraine's energy system, providing about 55% of the remaining generation.

The situation with gas is also complicated

At the same time, Kharchenko emphasized that the country is severely limited in gas consumption, as storage facilities are almost empty, and the next season will be a big challenge, including the accumulation of resources, especially gas. He added that all possible resources are currently being used to reduce gas consumption, including generating capacities that can run on fuel oil, which have been switched to this type of fuel. In addition, he said, Naftogaz is simultaneously importing gas from Europe to compensate for losses in domestic production.

Recall

The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP is again on the verge of blackout as a result of enemy shelling - on February 11, one of the two power lines of the plant was cut off.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWarEconomy
naftogazNaftogaz
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising