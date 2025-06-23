$41.830.15
"Ukrainian cotton. Self-propelled artillery unit "Bohdana"": NBU issued a new commemorative coin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative coin "Ukrainian cotton. Self-propelled artillery unit "Bohdana"" with a face value of 5 hryvnias and a circulation of up to 75,000 units, dedicated to the self-propelled artillery unit developed according to NATO standards and which received its baptism of fire on Snake Island. The coin can be purchased from June 24 in the NBU online store and from distributor banks.

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. Self-propelled artillery unit "Bohdana"" from the numismatic series "Armed Forces of Ukraine", which honors Ukrainian weapons and their creators. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU press service.

Details

The coin is dedicated to the Bohdana self-propelled artillery unit (SPAU), which is currently one of the key elements of the artillery potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This 155-mm wheeled howitzer became the first Ukrainian SPAU developed in accordance with NATO standards. It received its baptism of fire in 2022 in the battle for Snake Island, demonstrating effective fire support for the Ukrainian military.

The coin's denomination is 5 hryvnias, with a mintage of up to 75,000 pieces (in souvenir packaging).

What is notable about the coin "Ukrainian Cotton. SPAU "Bohdana""

Its obverse depicts the outline of Snake Island, which was successfully liberated with fire support from the Bohdana self-propelled artillery unit. Near the island are stylized snakes leaving the territory, symbolizing the enemy's retreat.

On the reverse is the Bohdana SPAU at the moment of combat deployment in a steppe landscape. In the background of the coin is a silhouette of Bohdan Khmelnytsky's portrait, symbolizing the unbreakable spirit of the Ukrainian army and the historical axis that unites the past and present in the struggle for independence.

The coin's design was created by artists Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, and Serhiy Kharuk.

How to purchase the new coin

From June 24, the commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. SPAU "Bohdana"" can be purchased in the NBU's online numismatic products store.

The sale of this coin by distributor banks (the list of which is available on the official NBU website) will be carried out gradually, as it is shipped by the NBU Banknote and Mint.

A commemorative coin resembling a pysanka appeared in Ukrainian circulation before Easter17.04.25, 19:12 • 11837 views

Recall

On June 20, the National Bank of Ukraine launched two commemorative coins "Executed Renaissance. Mykola Khvylovy" and "Executed Renaissance. Yulian Shpol".

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyFinance
2S22 "Bohdana"
National Bank of Ukraine
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Ukraine
