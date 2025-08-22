Trump assessed the chances of cooperation between Zelenskyy and Putin
Donald Trump expressed doubt about cooperation between Zelenskyy and Putin due to their obvious differences. He seeks to stop the war, where weekly losses amount to 7,000 people.
US President Donald Trump expressed doubt that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be able to work together due to obvious differences. He stated this during a conversation with journalists, adds UNN.
Let's see if Putin and Zelenskyy will work together. You know, they're a bit like oil and vinegar. They don't get along very well for obvious reasons, but we'll see. I'd rather not be there
He added that he seeks to stop the war, as weekly losses amount to "7,000 people a week. Mostly soldiers."
So we want, we want to see what we can do. Seven wars. I would like to do this. I thought this one would be in the middle in terms of difficulty, but it turns out to be the most difficult
