Trump assessed the chances of cooperation between Zelenskyy and Putin

US President Donald Trump expressed doubt that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be able to work together due to obvious differences. He stated this during a conversation with journalists, adds UNN.

Let's see if Putin and Zelenskyy will work together. You know, they're a bit like oil and vinegar. They don't get along very well for obvious reasons, but we'll see. I'd rather not be there

He added that he seeks to stop the war, as weekly losses amount to "7,000 people a week. Mostly soldiers."

So we want, we want to see what we can do. Seven wars. I would like to do this. I thought this one would be in the middle in terms of difficulty, but it turns out to be the most difficult