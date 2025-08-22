$41.220.16
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
02:47 PM • 1948 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 2242 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
02:30 PM • 3726 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
01:07 PM • 8756 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
12:16 PM • 9008 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
11:30 AM • 14705 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
11:01 AM • 16962 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12139 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13034 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Trump assessed the chances of cooperation between Zelenskyy and Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Donald Trump expressed doubt about cooperation between Zelenskyy and Putin due to their obvious differences. He seeks to stop the war, where weekly losses amount to 7,000 people.

Trump assessed the chances of cooperation between Zelenskyy and Putin

US President Donald Trump expressed doubt that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be able to work together due to obvious differences. He stated this during a conversation with journalists, adds UNN.

Let's see if Putin and Zelenskyy will work together. You know, they're a bit like oil and vinegar. They don't get along very well for obvious reasons, but we'll see. I'd rather not be there

- said Trump.

He added that he seeks to stop the war, as weekly losses amount to "7,000 people a week. Mostly soldiers."

So we want, we want to see what we can do. Seven wars. I would like to do this. I thought this one would be in the middle in terms of difficulty, but it turns out to be the most difficult

- added the American leader.

We will find out within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine, otherwise we will change tactics - Trump21.08.25, 21:24 • 8362 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World