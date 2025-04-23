In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day the enemy army lost 1210 soldiers, 8 tanks and 85 artillery systems. Other enemy equipment was also destroyed.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02.24.22 to 04.23.25:
- Personnel: 944,270 (+1210).
- Tanks: 10691 (+8).
- Armored combat vehicles: 22307 (+11).
- Artillery systems: 26774 (+85).
- MLRS: 1368 (+1).
- Air defense equipment: 1141 (+1).
- Aircraft: 370.
- Helicopters: 335.
- UAVs of operational-tactical level: 33526 (+138).
- Cruise missiles: 3148.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 45621 (+163).
- Special equipment: 3860 (+1).
