In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 22139 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 48199 views

April 22, 05:32 PM • 48199 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79716 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 86408 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 106824 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 163296 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 122115 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226808 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119569 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85532 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

The German army is negotiating with major carriers to transfer troops and weapons in case of an attack by the Russian Federation

April 22, 07:34 PM • 10320 views

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor

April 22, 07:56 PM • 10818 views

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

12:27 AM • 8556 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 13983 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 10602 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 48264 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79724 views

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79724 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 69699 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 22, 07:51 AM • 163300 views
April 22, 07:51 AM • 163300 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 130829 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 16613 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 16950 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 47709 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 39214 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 84703 views
In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10445 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day the enemy army lost 1210 soldiers, 8 tanks and 85 artillery systems. Other enemy equipment was also destroyed.

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

The enemy lost 1210 soldiers in a day. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02.24.22 to 04.23.25:

- Personnel: 944,270 (+1210).

- Tanks: 10691 (+8).

- Armored combat vehicles: 22307 (+11).

- Artillery systems: 26774 (+85).

- MLRS: 1368 (+1).

- Air defense equipment: 1141 (+1).

- Aircraft: 370.

- Helicopters: 335.

- UAVs of operational-tactical level: 33526 (+138).

- Cruise missiles: 3148.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 45621 (+163).

- Special equipment: 3860 (+1).

118 clashes on the front: most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff22.04.25, 23:31 • 1794 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
