118 clashes on the front: most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14035 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 25240 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61180 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 75359 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 96816 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 154314 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119251 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226188 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118888 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85233 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
1m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

In Ukraine, Member of Parliament Mykola Zhyk, who previously represented the Party of Regions, has died at the age of 48.

April 22, 12:07 PM • 13746 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62925 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39730 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12467 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

04:39 PM • 17793 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39741 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61183 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62935 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 154315 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 124623 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 12161 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12475 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45157 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36928 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82596 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

118 clashes on the front: most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Since the beginning of the day, 118 clashes have taken place, with the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, and other directions.

118 clashes on the front: most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 118 combat clashes have taken place on the front line. Most of the attacks were carried out in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by the General Staff, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv direction, terrorists struck 4 times in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk. In addition, an air strike was carried out on the area of the settlement of Lyptsi.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 2 attacks in the area of Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers tried to storm 7 times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, and in the directions of Olhivka, Glushchenkove, and Novosergiyivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out 3 offensive actions in the areas of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the defenders stopped 3 attempts by opponents to advance in the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora, and towards Maiske.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor struck 13 times in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba, Toretsk, and in the direction of Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, enemy forces carried out 42 offensive actions. The greatest activity was in the areas of the settlements of Preobrazhenka, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Vodyane Druge, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooлександрівка, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Novomykolaivka. The enemy also launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Sukhy Yar, Zorya, Vodyane, Grodivka, Krasny Yar, Bilyakivka, Oleksiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 15 enemy attacks near Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Novosilka, and towards Oleksiivka and Odradne.

In the Huliaipil direction, terrorists attacked twice towards Novopil. The settlements of Huliaipole, Novodarivka, and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians carried out 4 attacks near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and P'yatykhatky. At the same time, air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Lobkove, Kamyanske, Stepnohirsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor launched an air strike with unguided missiles in the Ivanivka area.

More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff22.04.25, 08:44 • 3716 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Pokrovsk
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.33
Bitcoin
$91,127.20
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,387.92
Ethereum
$1,694.47