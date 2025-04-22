118 clashes on the front: most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 118 combat clashes have taken place on the front line. Most of the attacks were carried out in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by the General Staff, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv direction, terrorists struck 4 times in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk. In addition, an air strike was carried out on the area of the settlement of Lyptsi.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 2 attacks in the area of Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers tried to storm 7 times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, and in the directions of Olhivka, Glushchenkove, and Novosergiyivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out 3 offensive actions in the areas of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the defenders stopped 3 attempts by opponents to advance in the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora, and towards Maiske.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor struck 13 times in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba, Toretsk, and in the direction of Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, enemy forces carried out 42 offensive actions. The greatest activity was in the areas of the settlements of Preobrazhenka, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Vodyane Druge, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooлександрівка, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Novomykolaivka. The enemy also launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Sukhy Yar, Zorya, Vodyane, Grodivka, Krasny Yar, Bilyakivka, Oleksiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 15 enemy attacks near Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Novosilka, and towards Oleksiivka and Odradne.

In the Huliaipil direction, terrorists attacked twice towards Novopil. The settlements of Huliaipole, Novodarivka, and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians carried out 4 attacks near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and P'yatykhatky. At the same time, air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Lobkove, Kamyanske, Stepnohirsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor launched an air strike with unguided missiles in the Ivanivka area.

