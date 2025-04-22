More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

More than a third of the 165 battles over the past day on the front took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Lyman and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on April 22, showing a map of hostilities for April 21, writes UNN.

In total, 165 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the invaders, as indicated, launched one missile and 137 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used three missiles and dropped 253 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 2,651 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 5,832 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two control points and six artillery systems of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the assault actions of the enemy near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Nove, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Pereizne, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded near Vasyukivka, Chasovyi Yar, Markove and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Diliivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 61 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Vodyane Druhe, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Tarasivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Oleksandropol, Novopavlivka, Berezivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions 19 times near Kostyantynopol, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Novosilka, Rozlyv and towards Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the direction of Stepove and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions - without success.

In the Kharkiv and Hulyaypilsky directions, no active offensive actions of the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, 21 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 27 air strikes, dropped 45 guided bombs, carried out 336 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

