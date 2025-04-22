$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 32684 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 109028 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 57863 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 54760 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 53903 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 34947 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 28849 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 78235 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40508 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53910 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Over the past day, 165 battles took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy also intensified in the Lyman and Toretsk directions.

More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

More than a third of the 165 battles over the past day on the front took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Lyman and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on April 22, showing a map of hostilities for April 21, writes UNN.

In total, 165 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the invaders, as indicated, launched one missile and 137 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used three missiles and dropped 253 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 2,651 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 5,832 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two control points and six artillery systems of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the assault actions of the enemy near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Nove, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Pereizne, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded near Vasyukivka, Chasovyi Yar, Markove and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Diliivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 61 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Vodyane Druhe, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Tarasivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Oleksandropol, Novopavlivka, Berezivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions 19 times near Kostyantynopol, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Novosilka, Rozlyv and towards Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the direction of Stepove and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions - without success.

In the Kharkiv and Hulyaypilsky directions, no active offensive actions of the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, 21 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 27 air strikes, dropped 45 guided bombs, carried out 336 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,130 occupiers and destroyed 302 units of equipment in a day22.04.25, 08:02 • 2390 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kupyansk
