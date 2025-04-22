$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 32701 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 109091 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 57895 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 54791 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 53929 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 34962 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 28860 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 78253 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40508 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53911 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,130 occupiers and destroyed 302 units of equipment in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2400 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,130 Russian soldiers and destroyed 302 units of enemy equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is adjusting data on the total losses of the enemy.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,130 occupiers and destroyed 302 units of equipment in a day

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,130 invaders and 302 units of enemy military equipment and weapons on the Russian-Ukrainian front. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.04.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - 943060 (+1130) people eliminated
    • tanks - 10683 (+4)
      • combat armored vehicles - 22296 (+19)
        • artillery systems - 26689 (+26)
          • MLRS - 1367 (0)
            • air defense equipment - 1140 (+1)
              • aircraft - 370 (0)
                • helicopters - 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 33388 (+118)
                    • cruise missiles - 3148 (0)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (0)
                        • submarines - 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers - 45458 (+134)
                            • special equipment - 3859 (0)

                              The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the total losses of the enemy - personnel, combat armored vehicles, artillery systems and MLRS.

                              "The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented in the usual mode," the statement reads.

                              Recall

                              Fighters of the 15th brigade of the NGU "Kara-Dag" in the Kupyansk direction captured a group of enemy infantry who were trying to gain a foothold. The enemy was detected with the help of drones.

                              121 combat clashes at the front: the enemy has become more active in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions21.04.25, 21:35 • 10825 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Pokrovsk
                              National Guard of Ukraine
                              Lyman, Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Toretsk
                              Ukraine
                              Kupyansk
                              Brent
                              $66.59
                              Bitcoin
                              $88,390.90
                              S&P 500
                              $5,104.50
                              Tesla
                              $223.45
                              Газ TTF
                              $35.66
                              Золото
                              $3,503.69
                              Ethereum
                              $1,584.55