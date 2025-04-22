The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,130 occupiers and destroyed 302 units of equipment in a day

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,130 invaders and 302 units of enemy military equipment and weapons on the Russian-Ukrainian front. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.04.25 are approximately:

personnel - 943060 (+1130) people eliminated

tanks - 10683 (+4)

combat armored vehicles - 22296 (+19)

artillery systems - 26689 (+26)

MLRS - 1367 (0)

air defense equipment - 1140 (+1)

aircraft - 370 (0)

helicopters - 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 33388 (+118)

cruise missiles - 3148 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers - 45458 (+134)

special equipment - 3859 (0)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the total losses of the enemy - personnel, combat armored vehicles, artillery systems and MLRS.

"The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented in the usual mode," the statement reads.

Recall

Fighters of the 15th brigade of the NGU "Kara-Dag" in the Kupyansk direction captured a group of enemy infantry who were trying to gain a foothold. The enemy was detected with the help of drones.

121 combat clashes at the front: the enemy has become more active in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions