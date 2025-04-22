The German army is negotiating with major carriers to transfer troops and weapons in case of an attack by the Russian Federation

The German army (Bundeswehr) is negotiating with several large logistics and transport companies regarding the possibility of transferring troops, ammunition and equipment to the eastern border of NATO in the event of a Russian attack on the Alliance's territory. This is reported by Handelsblatt with reference to sources, reports UNN.

According to the publication, among the companies contacted by the Bundeswehr were the defense giant Rheinmetall, the Lufthansa group of airlines, and the state railway operator Deutsche Bahn.

It is noted that in its National Security Strategy until 2023, the German federal government defined Germany's role as a "logistics hub" of NATO. In the event of a conflict, the country must provide tens of thousands of Alliance soldiers to strengthen the eastern flank.

The Bundeswehr relies almost exclusively on civilian service providers for the logistical transportation of military goods and equipment outside crisis zones. In maritime and air transport for large and super-heavy materials, it is even 100 percent - confirmed the operational command of the Bundeswehr upon request.

According to the publication, citing industry sources, discussions are currently underway as to whether the Lufthansa airline flight school can take over the basic training of fighter pilots.

