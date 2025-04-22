$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 12362 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 20801 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58485 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 73697 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 95309 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 153128 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 118742 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226040 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118633 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85164 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44507 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44507 views

A new service for drivers is being launched in "Diia": details

April 22, 11:06 AM • 25111 views

In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA

April 22, 11:19 AM • 16151 views

April 22, 11:19 AM • 16151 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61001 views

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61001 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 37718 views

02:43 PM • 37718 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 37861 views

02:43 PM • 37861 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58489 views

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58489 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61147 views

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61147 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 153132 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 123825 views

April 21, 03:15 PM • 123825 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 11663 views

03:52 PM • 11663 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 11822 views

03:42 PM • 11822 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44611 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44611 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36601 views

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36601 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82313 views

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82313 views
The German army is negotiating with major carriers to transfer troops and weapons in case of an attack by the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

The Bundeswehr is negotiating with logistics companies to transfer troops and equipment to the eastern border of NATO. Germany has been designated as the Alliance's logistics hub.

The German army is negotiating with major carriers to transfer troops and weapons in case of an attack by the Russian Federation

The German army (Bundeswehr) is negotiating with several large logistics and transport companies regarding the possibility of transferring troops, ammunition and equipment to the eastern border of NATO in the event of a Russian attack on the Alliance's territory. This is reported by Handelsblatt with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, among the companies contacted by the Bundeswehr were the defense giant Rheinmetall, the Lufthansa group of airlines, and the state railway operator Deutsche Bahn.

It is noted that in its National Security Strategy until 2023, the German federal government defined Germany's role as a "logistics hub" of NATO. In the event of a conflict, the country must provide tens of thousands of Alliance soldiers to strengthen the eastern flank.

The Bundeswehr relies almost exclusively on civilian service providers for the logistical transportation of military goods and equipment outside crisis zones. In maritime and air transport for large and super-heavy materials, it is even 100 percent

- confirmed the operational command of the Bundeswehr upon request.

According to the publication, citing industry sources, discussions are currently underway as to whether the Lufthansa airline flight school can take over the basic training of fighter pilots.

Let us remind you

From September 25, large-scale Bundeswehr exercises will take place in Hamburg, Germany, in case of a Russian attack. Servicemen, columns of cargo vehicles, mobile hospitals and helicopters will be stationed in the city.

The new German government plans to update military service on a voluntary basis. The issue of compulsory conscription remains open for the time being, but a registration system will be introduced.

The main goal of the future military reform is to reduce bureaucracy in the Bundeswehr - Pistorius11.04.25, 12:18 • 5828 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Lufthansa
Bundeswehr
Rheinmetal
NATO
Boris Pistorius
Germany
