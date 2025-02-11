Hetmantsev and the banking mafia: How a billion-dollar scam threatens Ukraine

Ukraine's banking system is on the verge of disaster. The bill No. 13007 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Regulation of Certain Issues of the Activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, the National Bank of Ukraine and Collective Investment Institutions" lobbied by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Daniil Hetmantsev, obviously hides the mechanism of a grandiose robbery under loud words about "strengthening the protection of depositors". At the center of the scheme are the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGVFL) and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), which are given carte blanche to destroy banks under the guise of "regulatory procedures," writes UNN.

How do they steal billions?

Under the plausible pretext of "strengthening the stability of the banking sector," the bill drafted by Getmantsev gives the FGVFL and the NBU absolute power. For example, they will be able to withdraw banks from the market at will, based on "their" criteria, which can be changed at any time.

In addition, these agencies will be able to take the banks' assets and give them to the "right" people - related "investors" and fraudsters.

It will also be possible to hide any information about the liquidation process, as Getmantsev proposes to remove even a hint of transparency at the legislative level.

The Nardep also proposes to deprive shareholders of their ownership rights and depositors of their money if they are "late" with the appeal.

What does it mean? Any bank, even a stable one, can be stripped of its license, "stripped" to the last hryvnia, and its property can be transferred to "their own" for pennies.

NBU and FGVFL: private mafia under the guise of regulators

The worst part of the scheme is the destruction of any control over the actions of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

In 2024, Hetmantsev lobbied for the abolition of the bylaw status of FGVFL acts and now their decisions are not under the control of either the Verkhovna Rada, or the courts, or even the government.

The Fund will no longer publish data on insolvent banks, because at the initiative of the MP, reports, asset valuation, financial indicators will disappear. The robbery will take place in complete silence and without any possibility of control.

According to the changes proposed by Getmantsev, the Fund's employees will be able to work in transitional banks, where the assets of liquidated banks are transferred. In fact, they first "kill" the bank and then manage its money!

It is also proposed to reduce the time limit for appealing against the Fund's decisions to one month. This will lead to the fact that no one will have time to protect their rights.

So this is not banking reform, it looks more like the creation of a closed financial clan that will decide which banks should live and which should be looted.

Ukrainians, get ready - you will be deprived of your deposits and property!

Probably, this is how Getmantsev's bill proposes to legalize theft. Depositors, shareholders and clients of banks want to take away their money under the guise of "liquidation".

Under the proposed changes, if you kept money in a bank and it is declared insolvent, you risk being left with nothing.

Also, if you are a shareholder in a bank - you can be foreclosed on and your assets "flipped" to new owners.

If, on the other hand, you held the securities in safe custody - forget about them unless you file a return within 60 days.

Thus, the conclusion is that Getmantsev's legislative proposal is the legalization of raiding at the state level.

Who benefits from this?

It is possible that in this way the NBU, FGVFL and Hetmantsev are trying to build an ideal scheme for robbing Ukraine. In wartime, when businesses and depositors are already on the verge of survival, they launch a mechanism of mass seizure of assets under the cover of "regulatory norms".

Who will benefit? The "investors" connected with the authorities, who will be given the best assets at throwaway prices. And officials who will manage the process manually, deciding whom to destroy and whom to keep.