Large-scale accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, three lanes blocked

Three trucks collided on the 76th km of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway . Traffic is currently hampered, with only a detour on the oncoming lane available.

Transmits to the UNN with reference to the National Patrol Police.

Details

On February 13, a large-scale accident involving trucks occurred at 76 km of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Hlushky.

According to the patrol service, three trucks collided.

Three lanes of traffic in the direction of Odesa are blocked. Traffic is partially hampered. Detour is carried out on the oncoming lane. Patrol policemen at the scene are controlling traffic by reversing the traffic.

