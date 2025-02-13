Large-scale accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, three lanes blocked
Kyiv • UNN
Three trucks collided near the village of Hlushky on the 76th km of the Kyiv-Odesa highway. Three lanes of traffic in the direction of Odesa are blocked, traffic is being diverted through the reverse lane under the control of patrol police.
Three trucks collided on the 76th km of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway . Traffic is currently hampered, with only a detour on the oncoming lane available.
Transmits to the UNN with reference to the National Patrol Police.
Details
On February 13, a large-scale accident involving trucks occurred at 76 km of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Hlushky.
According to the patrol service, three trucks collided.
Three lanes of traffic in the direction of Odesa are blocked. Traffic is partially hampered. Detour is carried out on the oncoming lane. Patrol policemen at the scene are controlling traffic by reversing the traffic.
Recall
On Lobanovskogo Avenue , a drunk driver of a BMW crashed into a Mazdaat a traffic light. Two people suffered moderate injuries, and the culprit had 1.50 ppm of alcohol in his blood.
In Cherkasy region , a 49-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf hit a 22-year-old woman with a one-year-old son in a stroller, the mother died on the spot, the child was not injured, and the driver was detained.
Attempts to install a GPS beacon on a vehicle escorting Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys: Russian agent with a minor accomplice detained11.02.25, 10:57 • 28741 view