Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 8674 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51785 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75703 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76981 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117859 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101144 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113069 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116713 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153647 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Large-scale accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, three lanes blocked

Large-scale accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, three lanes blocked

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40498 views

Three trucks collided near the village of Hlushky on the 76th km of the Kyiv-Odesa highway. Three lanes of traffic in the direction of Odesa are blocked, traffic is being diverted through the reverse lane under the control of patrol police.

Three trucks collided on the 76th km of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway . Traffic is currently hampered, with only a detour on the oncoming lane available.

Transmits to the UNN with reference to the National Patrol Police.

Details

On February 13, a large-scale accident involving trucks occurred at 76 km of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Hlushky.

According to the patrol service, three trucks collided. 

Three lanes of traffic in the direction of Odesa are blocked. Traffic is partially hampered. Detour is carried out on the oncoming lane. Patrol policemen at the scene are controlling traffic by reversing the traffic.

Recall

On Lobanovskogo Avenue , a drunk driver of a BMW crashed into a Mazdaat a traffic light. Two people suffered moderate injuries, and the culprit had 1.50 ppm of alcohol in his blood.

In Cherkasy region , a 49-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf hit a 22-year-old woman with a one-year-old son in a stroller, the mother died on the spot, the child was not injured, and the driver was detained.

Attempts to install a GPS beacon on a vehicle escorting Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys: Russian agent with a minor accomplice detained11.02.25, 10:57 • 28741 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

