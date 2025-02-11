Attempts to install a GPS beacon on a vehicle escorting Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys: Russian agent with a minor accomplice detained

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26138 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67191 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90949 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110469 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87250 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120625 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101783 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113155 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155555 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100344 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71363 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41384 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100772 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110469 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120625 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155555 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146022 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178280 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66121 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100772 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135001 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136908 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165058 views
Attempts to install a GPS beacon on a vehicle escorting Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys: Russian agent with a minor accomplice detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28742 views

A 20-year-old Russian agent and his 17-year-old accomplice were detained in Kirovohrad region. They were trying to install a GPS beacon on special vehicles accompanying Ukrainian military convoys to the front.

Russian agents who tried to install a GPS beacon on special vehicles accompanying Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys to the front were detained in Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details 

"The Security Service detained a Russian agent and his minor accomplice in Kirovohrad region who were spying on military equipment of the Defense Forces," the statement reads.

According to the SBU, in order to fulfill the enemy's task, the defendants had to covertly install a GPS tracker on a special vehicle accompanying the AFU convoys.

Thus, in real time, the enemy planned to monitor the routes of movement and arrival points of Ukrainian troops in the frontline areas.

"For this purpose, the occupiers remotely recruited a 20-year-old unemployed man from Kyiv region who was looking for "easy" money on Telegram channels," the special services report.

As soon as the detainee received the assignment, he arrived in Kirovohrad region, where he began collecting data on the locations of military convoys and their movements.

In addition, as noted, the agent involved a 17-year-old boy, whom he used "in the dark" and promised "quick" money. On the instructions of the detainee, the minor tracked down the parking lot of the AFU special vehicle. After waiting for dusk, he tried to fix a "beacon" on it. Then the young man was detained by the SBU, and the special service also detained the main agent who coordinated the criminal actions of the minor, the special service said.

SBU exposes UOC (MP) deacon and psychotherapist for spying for FSB10.02.25, 10:31 • 48564 views

The searches resulted in the seizure of mobile phones with evidence of subversive activity, as well as a GPS tracker with which they were going to "equip" a special vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The investigation also revealed that the 20-year-old agent additionally recorded the locations of the TCC and parking spaces for Ukrainian troops' vehicles for the occupiers," the statement said.

In order to complete the task, the agent rented a house for rent and communicated with the occupiers through an anonymous chat in a messenger.

"The Security Service investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law)," the special service said.

The agent is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

According to the SBU, an investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The minor involved is cooperating with the investigation.

Called on racists to turn Sumy region into a “dead zone”: Moscow propagandist sentenced to 8 years in prison10.02.25, 16:19 • 24598 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising