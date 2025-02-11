Attempts to install a GPS beacon on a vehicle escorting Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys: Russian agent with a minor accomplice detained

Russian agents who tried to install a GPS beacon on special vehicles accompanying Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys to the front were detained in Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"The Security Service detained a Russian agent and his minor accomplice in Kirovohrad region who were spying on military equipment of the Defense Forces," the statement reads.

According to the SBU, in order to fulfill the enemy's task, the defendants had to covertly install a GPS tracker on a special vehicle accompanying the AFU convoys.

Thus, in real time, the enemy planned to monitor the routes of movement and arrival points of Ukrainian troops in the frontline areas.

"For this purpose, the occupiers remotely recruited a 20-year-old unemployed man from Kyiv region who was looking for "easy" money on Telegram channels," the special services report.

As soon as the detainee received the assignment, he arrived in Kirovohrad region, where he began collecting data on the locations of military convoys and their movements.

In addition, as noted, the agent involved a 17-year-old boy, whom he used "in the dark" and promised "quick" money. On the instructions of the detainee, the minor tracked down the parking lot of the AFU special vehicle. After waiting for dusk, he tried to fix a "beacon" on it. Then the young man was detained by the SBU, and the special service also detained the main agent who coordinated the criminal actions of the minor, the special service said.

The searches resulted in the seizure of mobile phones with evidence of subversive activity, as well as a GPS tracker with which they were going to "equip" a special vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The investigation also revealed that the 20-year-old agent additionally recorded the locations of the TCC and parking spaces for Ukrainian troops' vehicles for the occupiers," the statement said.

In order to complete the task, the agent rented a house for rent and communicated with the occupiers through an anonymous chat in a messenger.

"The Security Service investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law)," the special service said.

The agent is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

According to the SBU, an investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The minor involved is cooperating with the investigation.

