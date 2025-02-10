Called on racists to turn Sumy region into a “dead zone”: Moscow propagandist sentenced to 8 years in prison

SBU materials helped to convict in absentia Russian propagandist Sergey Mikheev. The offender publicly supports the armed aggression of Russia and the war crimes of the Nazis against the civilian population of Ukraine. Since he is hiding from justice in Moscow, the case was considered in a special court proceeding in absentia (in the absence of the accused). This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, in June 2023, Mikheev called on the command of the Russian occupation groups to carry out a series of massive rocket, bomb and artillery strikes on Sumy.

In this way, the attacker proposed to turn a frontline Ukrainian city into a “dead zone,” in which, according to him, “there should be no living people left, - the statement said.

Mikheev, who positions himself as a “political scientist,” made this point during one of his broadcasts on the Kremlin's mouthpiece, Vesti FM radio station.

In addition, he regularly appears on Solovyov's propaganda talk shows, where he calls for continued air strikes and shelling of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's border regions.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found Mikheyev guilty of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 8 years in prison.

Since the offender is hiding in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against our country, - law enforcement officers added.

