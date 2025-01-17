Rape and intimidation of two girls in Kherson region: occupier sentenced to 12 years in prison

A Russian military officer who raped and intimidated two girls in Kherson region was sentenced to 12 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

...a 24-year-old Russian citizen, a lieutenant of the FSB, was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison - the statement said.

It is known that in April 2022, the accused entered the territory of a private house where civilians were staying at the time. Among them was one of the victims, a girl who was also a minor. The soldier began threatening the girl with a firearm to make her leave the house and then raped her.

According to the information, in April-May 2022, this soldier visited another house where another victim lived. He also threatened her with a weapon and, under the pretext of interrogation and inspection of her mobile phone for cooperation with the AFU, he took the victim outside the settlement.

There he fired a gun near her head and, threatening her with the weapon, raped her.

A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was served with a notice of suspicion of rape of a minor girl in Kherson region.