Rape and intimidation of two girls in Kherson region: occupier sentenced to 12 years in prison

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 104179 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103911 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111914 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 137064 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104913 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 139300 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103897 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113531 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117046 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 87063 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119443 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 61891 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 67761 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 47076 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 104186 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 137071 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 139304 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 170157 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159717 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 47076 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 67761 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119443 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123489 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141515 views
Rape and intimidation of two girls in Kherson region: occupier sentenced to 12 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105167 views

A 24-year-old Russian Federal Security Service officer was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison for the rape of two girls in Kherson region. The crimes were committed in April-May 2022 with the use of weapons and threats.

A Russian military officer who raped and intimidated two girls in Kherson region was sentenced to 12 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

...a 24-year-old Russian citizen, a lieutenant of the FSB, was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison 

- the statement said.

It is known that in April 2022, the accused entered the territory of a private house where civilians were staying at the time. Among them was one of the victims, a girl who was also a minor. The soldier began threatening the girl with a firearm to make her leave the house and then raped her.

According to the information, in April-May 2022, this soldier visited another house where another victim lived. He also threatened her with a weapon and, under the pretext of interrogation and inspection of her mobile phone for cooperation with the AFU, he took the victim outside the settlement. 

There he fired a gun near her head and, threatening her with the weapon, raped her.

Recall

A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was served with a notice of suspicion of rape of a minor girl in Kherson region.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising