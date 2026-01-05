$42.290.12
Germany views Russia's hybrid attacks as preparation for direct military conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

In a confidential OPLAN document, the German Ministry of Defense views Russia's intensified covert attacks on critical infrastructure as a prelude to a large-scale armed confrontation. German intelligence predicts that Russia aims to develop strategic capabilities for a full-scale war against NATO by 2029.

Germany views Russia's hybrid attacks as preparation for direct military conflict

Russia is intensifying covert attacks on Germany's key infrastructure, which could be a prelude to a large-scale armed confrontation. This is stated in a confidential document of the German Ministry of Defense called "Operational Plan Germany" (OPLAN), reports Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the document, Berlin expects Russia to use irregular tactics in the initial phase to destabilize energy and defense infrastructure. As Germany is NATO's main logistics hub in Europe, it becomes a priority target for Russian special services.

Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fence30.12.25, 03:32 • 14908 views

The ministry notes that only after an open attack on NATO's eastern flank will Germany face direct military strikes, including the use of long-range missiles, drones, and sabotage groups. The hybrid measures identified to date are considered a tool for preparing the conflict to transition into a "hot phase."

Intelligence forecasts and Russia's preparation timeline

German intelligence indicates that the Kremlin is determined to test the strength of European borders. The OPLAN document emphasizes that Russia aims to develop strategic capabilities for waging a large-scale war against NATO no later than 2029.

Lithuania updates security strategy, emphasizing “existential” threat from Russia31.12.25, 21:40 • 4057 views

Despite the ongoing war against Ukraine, Russia continues to build up resources for a potential regional conflict. At the same time, Moscow tries to avoid direct military confrontation with the United States, focusing aggression on European members of the Alliance.

Government reaction

A spokeswoman for the German Ministry of Defense confirmed the intensification of covert attacks on infrastructure facilities, but declined to comment in detail on OPLAN due to its secrecy. Currently, the defense department considers Russia to be the "greatest and most immediate threat to the country's security" and is developing recommendations for the interaction of all levels of government in the event of a conflict. 

Head of Swiss Army: country unable to defend against full-scale attack27.12.25, 13:26 • 4644 views

Stepan Haftko

