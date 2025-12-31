Lithuania updates security strategy, emphasizing “existential” threat from Russia

Lithuania has updated its national security strategy, warning that the country faces an existential threat and that Russia could be capable of launching a war against NATO by the end of the decade. LRT reports this, according to UNN.

As the publication writes, the revised strategy states that Lithuania's security environment has sharply deteriorated and emphasizes that the main pillars of the country's defense are its armed forces, societal resilience, and allies. It stresses the need to prepare the state and society for defense in wartime.

It is noted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago reinforced assessments that were already included in Lithuania's previous security strategy, approved just two months before the invasion.

Former and current lawmakers said the previous document remained relevant, noting that it placed significant emphasis on comprehensive defense, including the creation of territorial defense units and the strengthening of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union.

However, the updated strategy differs in that it clearly defines the existing threat to the state. The assessment reflects Russia's continued willingness to use military force and its ability to restore combat capabilities despite the war in Ukraine. - the publication writes.

The strategy emphasizes armed defense, the creation of a military division, and the strengthening of national resilience, and also highlights the importance of allied deterrence, particularly the presence of American troops in the region.

