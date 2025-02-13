A lamb and a cat became the most unusual couple of the year in Odesa Zoo
Kyiv • UNN
Bublyk the sheep and Masazhyk the cat won the Couple of the Year 2025 contest at the Odesa Zoo. The awarding ceremony will take place on February 14 at the Village Yard location.
The Odesa Zoo has completed the contest "Couple of the Year - 2025". The winners were a very cute couple - a lamb Bublik and a cat Masazhyk. This was reported by the Odesa Zoo, according to UNN.
Such a combination of friendly relations between completely different animals is possible only in the Odesa Zoo
Everyone is invited to attend the award ceremony, which will take place on February 14, 2025 at 12:00 at the Village Yard location in the Odesa Zoo.
By the way, last year's winners were a pair of sheep.
Add
The contest "Couple of the Year" has been a bright tradition of the Odesa Zoo for more than ten years. All photos of the 2025 participants can be viewed in the video published earlier.