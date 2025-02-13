A lamb and a cat became the most unusual couple of the year in Odesa Zoo

The Odesa Zoo has completed the contest "Couple of the Year - 2025". The winners were a very cute couple - a lamb Bublik and a cat Masazhyk. This was reported by the Odesa Zoo, according to UNN.

Such a combination of friendly relations between completely different animals is possible only in the Odesa Zoo - the statement said.

Everyone is invited to attend the award ceremony, which will take place on February 14, 2025 at 12:00 at the Village Yard location in the Odesa Zoo.

By the way, last year's winners were a pair of sheep.

The contest "Couple of the Year" has been a bright tradition of the Odesa Zoo for more than ten years. All photos of the 2025 participants can be viewed in the video published earlier.