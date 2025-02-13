Trump said there were "great talks" with Ukraine and Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump reported on his social network about "great" talks with Ukraine and the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Great talks with Russia and Ukraine yesterday. Good possibility of ending that horrible, very bloody war!!! - Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

Addition

On February 12, Trump had two conversations. First with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Then with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the conversation with Putin, Trump stated that they both agreed that they want to stop the war, and agreed to work very closely.

And after the conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump reported that Zelenskyy, "like President Putin, wants to achieve peace".

European leaders expressed concern about Trump's telephone conversation with Putin. Foreign ministers of European countries insist on the participation of the EU in future peace negotiations.