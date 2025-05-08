Changing and canceling residence is again available on the "Diia" portal - Fedorov

The "Diia" portal has restored two key services: change and cancellation of registration of residence. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Changing the place of residence is working again on the Diia portal.

We have restored two services on the Diia portal at once - they have become even more convenient and efficient. Change your place of residence in Diia without paperwork and going to the ASC - the message says.

"To use the service on the portal, you only need a few minutes. The service works automatically if you register in your own housing or housing of a sole owner", - the minister added.

Also, according to Fedorov, deregistration from the place of residence is now available again. For example, this service will be relevant for students who are graduating and moving out of the dormitory.

During the session and the end of the academic year, there is no time for trips to government institutions - so use the online service with Diia - the message says.

