Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 36743 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 72525 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 63086 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 67982 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 106987 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 83014 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 91681 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 41280 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 54683 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47966 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Changing and canceling residence is again available on the "Diia" portal - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2370 views

The services of changing and canceling the registration of residence have been restored on the "Diia" portal. The services have become more convenient and efficient, and they work automatically.

Changing and canceling residence is again available on the "Diia" portal - Fedorov

The "Diia" portal has restored two key services: change and cancellation of registration of residence. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Changing the place of residence is working again on the Diia portal.

We have restored two services on the Diia portal at once - they have become even more convenient and efficient. Change your place of residence in Diia without paperwork and going to the ASC

- the message says.

"To use the service on the portal, you only need a few minutes. The service works automatically if you register in your own housing or housing of a sole owner", - the minister added.

Also, according to Fedorov, deregistration from the place of residence is now available again. For example, this service will be relevant for students who are graduating and moving out of the dormitory. 

During the session and the end of the academic year, there is no time for trips to government institutions - so use the online service with Diia

- the message says.

150 military couples have already married online in “Diia” with priority rights03.05.25, 05:29 • 4031 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Ukraine
