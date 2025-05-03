150 military couples have already married online in “Diia” with priority rights

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 13034 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 26007 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 25530 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 39909 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 60646 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 74622 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44982 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51632 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80369 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148236 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Prince Harry has finally lost the right to police protection in Britain

May 2, 04:49 PM • 5780 views

"ATESH" Partisans Conducted Reconnaissance of a Key Enterprise of the Russian Military-Industrial Complex: Details

May 2, 04:49 PM • 9884 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine took citizens of Togo prisoner, who fought on the side of Russia

May 2, 05:04 PM • 9212 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 9296 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

12:59 AM • 6726 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 46715 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 56155 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 74622 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 64878 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 143111 views
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 9454 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 25530 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 17113 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 21929 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 23104 views
150 military couples have already married online in “Diia” with priority rights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In Diia, military personnel can get married online, choosing the date of the wedding ceremony out of turn. 150 couples have already used the service, and another 380 have applied.

150 military couples have already married online in “Diia” with priority rights

Already 150 couples have officially married, taking advantage of the new service in the "Diia" application, which gives servicemen the opportunity to choose an online wedding ceremony date out of turn. This was reported in the Telegaram channel "Diia", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that another 380 couples have applied, "and this is just the beginning."

The service developers reminded that in order to use the service, defenders who have an ID card or a foreign passport and verified tax numbers must select the "Marriage Online" service in the "Army+" application.

After submitting the application and confirmation from the partner, "Diia" will offer the nearest date and time with priority for the military. And on the wedding day, you will receive a link to the online ceremony - the whole process will take no longer than half an hour

- the message says.

"Diia" added that the digital marriage certificate will appear in the application after registration.

Let us remind you

In April, a new service appeared in the "Army+" application – the ability to book a priority time and date for marriage online in the "Diia" application. It allows servicemen to get married without having to wait long.

More than 1000 Ukrainian couples got married through Diia21.11.24, 05:01 • 127744 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
