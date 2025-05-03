150 military couples have already married online in “Diia” with priority rights

Already 150 couples have officially married, taking advantage of the new service in the "Diia" application, which gives servicemen the opportunity to choose an online wedding ceremony date out of turn. This was reported in the Telegaram channel "Diia", informs UNN.

It is noted that another 380 couples have applied, "and this is just the beginning."

The service developers reminded that in order to use the service, defenders who have an ID card or a foreign passport and verified tax numbers must select the "Marriage Online" service in the "Army+" application.

After submitting the application and confirmation from the partner, "Diia" will offer the nearest date and time with priority for the military. And on the wedding day, you will receive a link to the online ceremony - the whole process will take no longer than half an hour - the message says.

"Diia" added that the digital marriage certificate will appear in the application after registration.

Let us remind you

In April, a new service appeared in the "Army+" application – the ability to book a priority time and date for marriage online in the "Diia" application. It allows servicemen to get married without having to wait long.

