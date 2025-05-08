$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 5022 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10707 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13990 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 21120 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26541 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 46182 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51324 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 55111 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38528 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52871 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
35%
748 mm
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 51484 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 99851 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52130 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

09:23 AM • 22298 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 33994 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 2070 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 17762 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 46182 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 55111 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 101088 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 34989 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 53120 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 55269 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 86006 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 135013 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13026 views

April 2025 recorded the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024. At least 209 people were killed and another 1,146 were injured.

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

April was the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since September 2024: at least 209 people were killed and another 1,146 were injured. This is stated in the latest report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), writes UNN.

Details

According to the data published on May 8, in the monthly report on the protection of civilians for April 2025, 97% of all victims were civilians who were in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. Almost half of them were affected by missile strikes and shelling carried out by the Russian armed forces.

Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Kharkiv were subjected to devastating shelling, which led to numerous deaths and injuries among civilians

- said Danielle Bell, Head of the HRMMU.

According to her, one of the main reasons for such a sharp increase in the number of victims was the massive use of ballistic missiles against large cities throughout the country.

In particular, during a ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4, 20 civilians were killed and at least 63 more were injured. A week later, on Palm Sunday (April 13), two missiles hit the city of Sumy, killing at least 31 civilians and injuring 105. Five days later, on April 18, one person was killed and at least 102 were injured in a missile strike on Kharkiv. And on April 24, at least 11 civilians were killed and 81 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of an attack using missiles and barrage ammunition.

This type of attack on large cities of Ukraine continues in May. New strikes by missiles and barrage ammunition have been recorded, in particular in Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv, which again led to civilian casualties.

russia has already violated the ceasefire more than 730 times, Ukraine is responding adequately to all attacks – Sybiha 08.05.25, 13:08 • 6838 views

The HRMMU notes that attacks, which sometimes occurred at the time and in places where many families gathered on the street, also led to a large number of child casualties. In April, at least 19 children were killed and 78 were injured, which is the highest confirmed monthly figure for child casualties since June 2022.

Attacks using short-range drones in areas near the front line caused 23% of all civilian casualties in April. Although most of these incidents were recorded in the Kherson region, one of the largest attacks occurred on April 23 in the city of Marhanets (Dnipropetrovsk region). As a result of a drone strike on a bus carrying employees of a mining plant, at least nine people were killed, including eight women, and 58 others were injured.

According to the HRMMU, this number of civilian casualties in April reflects a broader trend in 2025 - we are seeing an increase in the damage caused to the civilian population. From January to April 2025, 664 civilians were killed and another 3,425 were injured, which is 59% more compared to the same period in 2024.

The gradual and steady increase in the number of civilian casualties this year is directly related to the use of long-range missiles and drones in urban areas

- Bell said.

She stressed that this situation is further complicated by regular drone attacks in front-line regions, which lead to an increasing and dangerous increase in the number of civilian casualties, including children.

The proposal for a ceasefire for at least 30 days remains in effect – Zelenskyy07.05.25, 22:10 • 3912 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Dnipro
United Nations
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kherson
Sums
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$61.82
Bitcoin
$99,293.00
S&P 500
$5,669.88
Tesla
$279.41
Газ TTF
$34.99
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$1,959.54