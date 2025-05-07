The proposal for a ceasefire for at least 30 days remains in effect – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian proposal for a ceasefire for at least 30 days remains in effect. This was stated by President Volodymyr against the background of Russian attacks throughout the day, reports UNN.

Our proposal to stop the strikes, to cease fire for at least 30 days remains in effect - we are not withdrawing this proposal, which may give a chance to diplomacy. But the world does not see a response from Russia - no response, except for new strikes. This clearly and obviously demonstrates to everyone who is the source of the war. Russia must end its aggression, and they will have to do it. It's only a matter of time - said Zelenskyy.

The President stressed that the war is a loss for everyone, including the aggressor.

Sanctions against Russia for this war will increase, and these are tangible sanctions. The justice of the world will also work - in many ways, unfortunately, slowly, but, importantly, inevitably. We are preparing news about this, we are accelerating justice - said Zelenskyy.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that today there was also a report from Chief Commander Syrskyi - regarding the active actions of the Defense Forces in the territory of Kursk and Belgorod regions.

We are protecting Ukrainian land from enemy activity in the border area. I want to thank every unit today, all our soldiers, all our sergeants and commanders. Thank you all for your resilience and real strength, which Ukraine needs so much - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

The spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that the ceasefire announced by the aggressor state will allegedly come into force on the night of May 7-8.

Two ballistic missiles and 81 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine