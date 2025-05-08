$41.440.02
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
russia has already violated the ceasefire more than 730 times, Ukraine is responding adequately to all attacks – Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2558 views

In the first half of the day, russia violated the ceasefire regime, which it had declared itself, 734 times. 63 assault operations and numerous shellings were recorded, Ukraine is responding to the attacks.

russia has already violated the ceasefire more than 730 times, Ukraine is responding adequately to all attacks – Sybiha

From midnight to noon, Russia committed 734 violations of the ceasefire it announced. The occupiers also carried out 63 assault operations. Ukraine is responding appropriately to all attacks. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

I just spoke with the military command of Ukraine, which provided information on the situation on the front line. As expected, Putin's "parade ceasefire" turns out to be a farce. According to our military data, despite Putin's statements, Russian troops continue to advance along the entire front line

- Sybiha wrote.

The minister voiced several times that Russia violated its statement on the "truce".

From midnight to noon, Russia committed 734 ceasefire violations and 63 assault operations, 23 of which are still ongoing; 586 shellings of our troops' positions, 464 of which with heavy weapons; 176 FPV drone strikes; and 10 air strikes with 16 guided aerial bombs

- Sybiha said.

He noted that Ukraine is responding appropriately to all attacks and is sharing all relevant information about Russia's ceasefire violations with the United States, the EU and European partners, all other states and international organizations.

We will not allow Putin to deceive anyone, even if he does not keep his own word. Ukraine remains ready for at least a 30-day complete ceasefire and confidence-building measures that will allow for peace talks and find a real path to a just and lasting peace

- Sybiha stressed.

Addition

Already in the first 7 minutes of the "truce" announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian Federation struck several times in the front-line areas. Russia also did not adhere to the Easter truce.

As indicated in one of the brigades, the Russians used the so-called "Easter truce" to arrange passage through water obstacles in order to further advance on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
United States
Ukraine
