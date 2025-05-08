Pakistan attacked three military bases in northern India

$41.440.02
Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump
07:03 PM • 10895 views

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

05:55 PM • 24787 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 72793 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 126747 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 99265 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 104362 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158832 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 107809 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123078 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43144 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Broadcast
Popular news

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 104801 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

May 8, 01:30 PM • 27627 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 84791 views

In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

03:11 PM • 13430 views

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

04:12 PM • 61925 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 85203 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 105216 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158820 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123068 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 205405 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 123802 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 137437 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 74176 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 103585 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 151871 views
Pakistan attacked three military bases in northern India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13355 views

Pakistan attacked military bases in the Jammu and Kashmir region. India neutralized missile strikes and drone attacks on bases in Kashmir and Punjab, with no losses.

Pakistan attacked three military bases in northern India

Pakistan attacked military bases in the Jammu and Kashmir region of northern India. There are no casualties, the threat has been neutralized. This was reported by the Indian Armed Forces, reports UNN with reference to Al Jazeera and CNN.

Details

The Indian Armed Forces said they had neutralized missile strikes and drone attacks from Pakistan on military bases in Jammu and Udhampur in Indian-administered Kashmir, as well as in Pathankot, Punjab province.

Indian Army spokesman Sunil Bartwal reported a series of explosions in the city of Jammu in the Kashmir region amid a power outage.

A series of loud explosions swept through the city, we suspect shelling or missile strikes. At the moment, we are trying to clarify the situation. There is a massive power outage

– said Sunil Bartwal.

According to him, the defense forces are checking whether the local airport was the target of the attack. Meanwhile, a source in the Indian security service told CNN that explosions were recorded at Jammu Airport.

India and Pakistan exchanged fire in Kashmir: details of the escalation08.05.25, 07:26 • 4470 views

The clashes between Indian and Pakistani forces are much more intense than in previous years. What used to be the occasional use of small arms fire has escalated into heavy artillery fire and air strikes

 – added Sunil Bartwal.

Senior police chief of the Indian city of Pathankot, Daljinder Singh Dillon, said that Indian soldiers have deployed air defense systems over Punjab.

Trump offered assistance to India and Pakistan in resolving differences07.05.25, 22:11 • 4546 views

Our job is to ensure the safety of the people, so we immediately imposed a mass power outage and ordered civilians to leave the streets

 — Dillon said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Armed Forces spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the country's defense forces shot down 29 Indian drones in various regions during a prolonged attack.

According to him, Indian drones "tried to attack military facilities in Pakistan", and a cricket stadium in Rawalpindi was also damaged.

Pakistan is so far limiting its response to self-defense only

 – said Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Recall

A large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan , in which 125 fighters took part. Pakistan claimed to have shot down 5 Indian planes.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Donald Trump
India
Pakistan
