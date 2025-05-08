Pakistan attacked three military bases in northern India

Pakistan attacked military bases in the Jammu and Kashmir region of northern India. There are no casualties, the threat has been neutralized. This was reported by the Indian Armed Forces, reports UNN with reference to Al Jazeera and CNN.

Details

The Indian Armed Forces said they had neutralized missile strikes and drone attacks from Pakistan on military bases in Jammu and Udhampur in Indian-administered Kashmir, as well as in Pathankot, Punjab province.

Indian Army spokesman Sunil Bartwal reported a series of explosions in the city of Jammu in the Kashmir region amid a power outage.

A series of loud explosions swept through the city, we suspect shelling or missile strikes. At the moment, we are trying to clarify the situation. There is a massive power outage – said Sunil Bartwal.

According to him, the defense forces are checking whether the local airport was the target of the attack. Meanwhile, a source in the Indian security service told CNN that explosions were recorded at Jammu Airport.

India and Pakistan exchanged fire in Kashmir: details of the escalation

The clashes between Indian and Pakistani forces are much more intense than in previous years. What used to be the occasional use of small arms fire has escalated into heavy artillery fire and air strikes – added Sunil Bartwal.

Senior police chief of the Indian city of Pathankot, Daljinder Singh Dillon, said that Indian soldiers have deployed air defense systems over Punjab.

Trump offered assistance to India and Pakistan in resolving differences

Our job is to ensure the safety of the people, so we immediately imposed a mass power outage and ordered civilians to leave the streets — Dillon said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Armed Forces spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the country's defense forces shot down 29 Indian drones in various regions during a prolonged attack.

According to him, Indian drones "tried to attack military facilities in Pakistan", and a cricket stadium in Rawalpindi was also damaged.

Pakistan is so far limiting its response to self-defense only – said Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Recall

A large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan , in which 125 fighters took part. Pakistan claimed to have shot down 5 Indian planes.