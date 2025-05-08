India and Pakistan exchanged fire in Kashmir: details of the escalation

India and Pakistan exchanged fire across the de facto border in the disputed region of Kashmir. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that the Pakistani army opened fire with small arms and artillery across the line of control that divides Kashmir, to which the Indian army "responded symmetrically."

The military of the two countries have been exchanging fire almost daily across the line of control since the shooting in April, which became the center of this escalation. Armed men broke into a picturesque location in Indian-controlled Kashmir and killed 26 civilians, mostly Indian tourists - the article says.

The publication adds that on Wednesday, a source in the Indian Ministry of Defense reported that 12 civilians were killed and 57 were injured overnight as a result of shelling by Pakistani troops across the line of control.

Let us remind you

On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindur, striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists", the Indian Army said. Later in New Delhi, it was stated that at least 17 terrorists were eliminated, and 60 more were injured

Soon, the Pakistani armed forces announced that they had shot down two Indian planes. The country's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif noted that in this way Pakistan responded to the attack by India.

"I hope this ends very quickly": Trump commented on the missile attack on Pakistan by India