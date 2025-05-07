"I hope this ends very quickly": Trump commented on the missile attack on Pakistan by India

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelensky and insisted that the tense meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was something else

May 6, 05:57 PM

Fatal accident in Kyiv on Stolychne Highway: there are dead and injured

May 6, 06:25 PM

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

10:10 PM

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

10:31 PM

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM
Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 101210 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 112198 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM
Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM
COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

"I hope this ends very quickly": Trump commented on the missile attack on Pakistan by India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

US President Donald Trump commented on the missile attack on Pakistan by India, expressing hope for a quick end to the conflict. He noted that both sides have been in conflict for many decades.

"I hope this ends very quickly": Trump commented on the missile attack on Pakistan by India

United States President Donald Trump assessed the rocket attack on Pakistan by the Indian army. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the official swearing-in of Stephen Witkoff as the US President's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Trump said he was not surprised by the news.

It's a disgrace. We just heard about it

- said the US President.

He noted that "people knew something was going to happen based on the past" because both sides had been fighting "for many, many decades and centuries."

"I just hope it ends very quickly," Trump added.

Let us remind you

On the evening of May 6, India launched rocket attacks on Pakistan. Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur, targeting "terrorist" infrastructure, the Indian Army said. Later in New Delhi, it was announced that at least 17 terrorists had been eliminated and another 60 had been wounded.

Soon, the Pakistani armed forces announced that they had shot down two Indian planes. The country's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, noted that Pakistan had responded to India's attack in this way.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern about India's military operation on the border with Pakistan. He called on both countries to "military restraint."

India to Conduct Civil Defense Drills Amid Escalating Conflict with Pakistan 06.05.25, 17:02 • 5530 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
India
United States
Pakistan
