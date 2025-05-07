"I hope this ends very quickly": Trump commented on the missile attack on Pakistan by India

United States President Donald Trump assessed the rocket attack on Pakistan by the Indian army. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the official swearing-in of Stephen Witkoff as the US President's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Trump said he was not surprised by the news.

It's a disgrace. We just heard about it - said the US President.

He noted that "people knew something was going to happen based on the past" because both sides had been fighting "for many, many decades and centuries."

"I just hope it ends very quickly," Trump added.

Let us remind you

On the evening of May 6, India launched rocket attacks on Pakistan. Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur, targeting "terrorist" infrastructure, the Indian Army said. Later in New Delhi, it was announced that at least 17 terrorists had been eliminated and another 60 had been wounded.

Soon, the Pakistani armed forces announced that they had shot down two Indian planes. The country's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, noted that Pakistan had responded to India's attack in this way.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern about India's military operation on the border with Pakistan. He called on both countries to "military restraint."

