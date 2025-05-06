India to Conduct Civil Defense Drills Amid Escalating Conflict with Pakistan

As part of a large-scale preparation for a possible full-scale war with Pakistan, the Indian government has launched a nationwide audit of the civil defense system. Officials were obliged to deploy training for the civilian population. This was reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.

In a letter sent to the authorities of all states and territories of the country, the Indian Ministry of Internal Affairs ordered training to assess the population's readiness for conflict. In 244 districts, defined as the districts of the first line of defense, since they are located not far from the border or coast, or due to other alleged vulnerabilities, all villages must conduct training, the letter reads.

According to a government order, local officials must check the operation of air raid sirens and conduct training for the civilian population on algorithms of actions in case of power outages and evacuation.

Similar trainings have already been conducted near the border in Kashmir. Schoolchildren were trained to go down to shelters, squat or lie behind obstacles if the bombing caught them on the street. People cleaned bunkers, and special services checked alternative sources of communication and informing the population.

Nirmal Kumar Singh, an 87-year-old retired senior police officer, noted that such trainings were conducted during the war between India and China in the 1960s and on the eve of the war between India and Pakistan in 1971.

Tensions between nuclear countries, which have already fought several wars in the past, have escalated after a terrorist attack late last month that killed 26 people in Indian-controlled Kashmir, a Himalayan region that has long been a subject of dispute between the two neighbors. India accuses Pakistan of involvement in the terrorist attack, which Pakistan denies.

India is advocating military strikes against so-called terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and has threatened a series of punitive acts. Pakistan has promised to respond in kind to any military action by India.

Skirmishes with small arms have broken out along the border of the countries in recent days. The Indian government is confident that Pakistan is inevitable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly met with his military leaders, and his officials continue to speak publicly about taking measures against Pakistan.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that tensions between India and Pakistan are "at their highest level in recent years" and called for restraint from possible expressions of aggression.

Targeting civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be held accountable in credible and legitimate ways It is important to avoid military confrontation, which can easily get out of control, especially at this critical time - Guterres said on Monday.

The Indian Air Force has been put on full combat readiness on the western border amid escalating relations with Pakistan. Modern fighters have been deployed at advanced bases and air defense has been activated.