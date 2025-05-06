India to Conduct Civil Defense Drills Amid Escalating Conflict with Pakistan

$41.600.11
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

India to Conduct Civil Defense Drills Amid Escalating Conflict with Pakistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

India is conducting nationwide civil defense drills due to the escalating conflict with Pakistan. Authorities are testing sirens, conducting evacuation drills, and practicing responses to power outages.

India to Conduct Civil Defense Drills Amid Escalating Conflict with Pakistan

As part of a large-scale preparation for a possible full-scale war with Pakistan, the Indian government has launched a nationwide audit of the civil defense system. Officials were obliged to deploy training for the civilian population. This was reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

In a letter sent to the authorities of all states and territories of the country, the Indian Ministry of Internal Affairs ordered training to assess the population's readiness for conflict. In 244 districts, defined as the districts of the first line of defense, since they are located not far from the border or coast, or due to other alleged vulnerabilities, all villages must conduct training, the letter reads.

According to a government order, local officials must check the operation of air raid sirens and conduct training for the civilian population on algorithms of actions in case of power outages and evacuation.

India has begun cutting off the water supply to Pakistan through the Baglihar dam05.05.25, 11:18 • 10606 views

Similar trainings have already been conducted near the border in Kashmir. Schoolchildren were trained to go down to shelters, squat or lie behind obstacles if the bombing caught them on the street. People cleaned bunkers, and special services checked alternative sources of communication and informing the population.

Nirmal Kumar Singh, an 87-year-old retired senior police officer, noted that such trainings were conducted during the war between India and China in the 1960s and on the eve of the war between India and Pakistan in 1971.

Supplement

Tensions between nuclear countries, which have already fought several wars in the past, have escalated after a terrorist attack late last month that killed 26 people in Indian-controlled Kashmir, a Himalayan region that has long been a subject of dispute between the two neighbors. India accuses Pakistan of involvement in the terrorist attack, which Pakistan denies.

India is advocating military strikes against so-called terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and has threatened a series of punitive acts. Pakistan has promised to respond in kind to any military action by India.

Pakistan test-fired a high-precision missile with a range of 120 km05.05.25, 14:08 • 6602 views

Skirmishes with small arms have broken out along the border of the countries in recent days. The Indian government is confident that Pakistan is inevitable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly met with his military leaders, and his officials continue to speak publicly about taking measures against Pakistan.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that tensions between India and Pakistan are "at their highest level in recent years" and called for restraint from possible expressions of aggression.

Targeting civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be held accountable in credible and legitimate ways It is important to avoid military confrontation, which can easily get out of control, especially at this critical time

- Guterres said on Monday.

Let us remind you

The Indian Air Force has been put on full combat readiness on the western border amid escalating relations with Pakistan. Modern fighters have been deployed at advanced bases and air defense has been activated.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
The New York Times
António Guterres
United Nations
India
Narendra Modi
Pakistan
