India has begun cutting off the water supply to Pakistan through the Baglihar dam

India has cut off the water supply to Pakistan from the Baglihar dam on the Chenab River and is also preparing to reduce the flow from the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum River, fulfilling its decisions not to allow "a single drop" of water from the Indus rivers to enter the neighboring country. This is reported by Hindustan Times, writes UNN.

Details

After a week of discussions and hydrological tests, India has begun work to remove silt in the Baglihar dam and lowered the gates, resulting in a 90% reduction in water flow to Pakistan, with similar actions planned for the Kishanganga dam, a National Hydroelectric Power Corporation representative said on Sunday.

We have closed the gates of the Baglihar hydroelectric power plant. We have removed silt from the reservoir, and now it needs to be refilled. The process started on Saturday. said the official, who wished to remain anonymous.

India's actions came within hours of Pakistan on Saturday conducting a test of its short-range ballistic missile, and also imposed a ban on ships flying the Pakistani flag docking in all ports of the country.

In addition, the Indian authorities are planning similar steps at the Kishanganga dam in Jammu and Kashmir in the northwest Himalayas.

We are ready for strict punitive measures against Pakistan, and approximately 50 engineers from NHPC are already in Jammu and Kashmir to oversee the relevant operations. - said another employee of the company.

Recall

On April 22, a mass attack on tourists occurred in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result of the incident, 26 people died and 17 were injured, including foreigners.

The responsibility was claimed by the "Kashmir Resistance" group, calling the victims agents.

After the terrorist attack, India suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens. Pakistanis were ordered to leave India within 48 hours, and advisers were declared personae non grata.

On April 25, shots were fired on the border between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions following the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Both countries are breaking agreements and imposing restrictions.