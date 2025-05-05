India has begun cutting off the water supply to Pakistan through the Baglihar dam

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive
06:29 AM • 23162 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 34459 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 101962 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 150416 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 164811 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 100963 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 96805 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 100202 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 66826 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 78487 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2.3m/s
56%
745 mm
Popular news

The Houthis threaten a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking airports

May 4, 11:54 PM • 18355 views

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 22292 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 13559 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 16921 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists

07:29 AM • 12083 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 23162 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 34459 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 164811 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 77362 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 107865 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 8 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 3536 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 4154 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 17745 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 35638 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

India has begun cutting off the water supply to Pakistan through the Baglihar dam

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3154 views

India has cut off the water supply to Pakistan from the Baglihar dam, reducing the flow by 90%. It is also preparing to reduce the runoff from the Kishanganga project, fulfilling the decision not to allow water from the Indus rivers to reach Pakistan.

India has begun cutting off the water supply to Pakistan through the Baglihar dam

India has cut off the water supply to Pakistan from the Baglihar dam on the Chenab River and is also preparing to reduce the flow from the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum River, fulfilling its decisions not to allow "a single drop" of water from the Indus rivers to enter the neighboring country. This is reported by Hindustan Times, writes UNN.

Details

After a week of discussions and hydrological tests, India has begun work to remove silt in the Baglihar dam and lowered the gates, resulting in a 90% reduction in water flow to Pakistan, with similar actions planned for the Kishanganga dam, a National Hydroelectric Power Corporation representative said on Sunday.

We have closed the gates of the Baglihar hydroelectric power plant. We have removed silt from the reservoir, and now it needs to be refilled. The process started on Saturday.

said the official, who wished to remain anonymous.

India's actions came within hours of Pakistan on Saturday conducting a test of its short-range ballistic missile, and also imposed a ban on ships flying the Pakistani flag docking in all ports of the country.

In addition, the Indian authorities are planning similar steps at the Kishanganga dam in Jammu and Kashmir in the northwest Himalayas. 

We are ready for strict punitive measures against Pakistan, and approximately 50 engineers from NHPC are already in Jammu and Kashmir to oversee the relevant operations.

- said another employee of the company.

Recall

On April 22, a mass attack on tourists occurred in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result of the incident, 26 people died and 17 were injured, including foreigners.

The responsibility was claimed by the "Kashmir Resistance" group, calling the victims agents.

After the terrorist attack, India suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens. Pakistanis were ordered to leave India within 48 hours, and advisers were declared personae non grata.

On April 25, shots were fired on the border between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions following the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Both countries are breaking agreements and imposing restrictions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
India
Pakistan
Brent
$59.97
Bitcoin
$94,773.80
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.01
Золото
$3,272.80
Ethereum
$1,826.56