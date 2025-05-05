Pakistan test-fired a high-precision missile with a range of 120 km

Amid escalating tensions with India, Pakistan has conducted a second missile test. This is reported by UNN with reference to EFE.

Details

Pakistan successfully test-fired a 120-km-range "surface-to-surface" high-precision missile on Monday "to ensure the operational readiness of troops" amid escalating tensions with India.

Today, Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the FATAH series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 km as part of the Ex INDUS program. - the press service of the Pakistani army said in a statement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan's defense is "in safe hands," with the army saying the aim was to "train" troops and, in particular, to "test the missile's advanced navigation system and accuracy."

Reference

The Pakistani army already conducted a test launch of a "surface-to-surface" missile "with a range of 450 kilometers" on Saturday, without specifying the location of the exercise.

Recall

India accuses Pakistan of an attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians in the part of Kashmir under its control. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the little-known militant group "Kashmir Resistance" and stated that the victims were not tourists, but undercover agents.

Shots were fired on the India-Pakistan border amid escalating tensions following the terrorist attack in Kashmir.

India has cut off water supplies to Pakistan from the Baglihar Dam, reducing the flow by 90%. It is also preparing to reduce runoff from the Kishanganga project, implementing a decision to prevent water from the Indus rivers from entering Pakistan.