Pakistan test-fired a high-precision missile with a range of 120 km

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32142 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67379 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78620 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131827 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166422 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193252 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106698 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100816 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101709 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67511 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 40089 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 36668 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26143 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17592 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13926 views
Pakistan test-fired a high-precision missile with a range of 120 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3412 views

Pakistan successfully test-fired a 120 km range surface-to-surface missile amid tensions with India. The aim was to ensure the readiness of troops and test the missile's navigation system.

Pakistan test-fired a high-precision missile with a range of 120 km

Amid escalating tensions with India, Pakistan has conducted a second missile test. This is reported by UNN with reference to EFE.

Details

Pakistan successfully test-fired a 120-km-range "surface-to-surface" high-precision missile on Monday "to ensure the operational readiness of troops" amid escalating tensions with India.

Today, Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the FATAH series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 km as part of the Ex INDUS program.

- the press service of the Pakistani army said in a statement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan's defense is "in safe hands," with the army saying the aim was to "train" troops and, in particular, to "test the missile's advanced navigation system and accuracy."

Reference

The Pakistani army already conducted a test launch of a "surface-to-surface" missile "with a range of 450 kilometers" on Saturday, without specifying the location of the exercise.

Recall

India accuses Pakistan of an attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians in the part of Kashmir under its control. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the little-known militant group "Kashmir Resistance" and stated that the victims were not tourists, but undercover agents.

Shots were fired on the India-Pakistan border amid escalating tensions following the terrorist attack in Kashmir.

India has cut off water supplies to Pakistan from the Baglihar Dam, reducing the flow by 90%. It is also preparing to reduce runoff from the Kishanganga project, implementing a decision to prevent water from the Indus rivers from entering Pakistan.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

India
Pakistan
