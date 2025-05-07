Trump offered assistance to India and Pakistan in resolving differences

US President Donald Trump said he wants India and Pakistan to immediately stop attacking each other and offered to help the two countries resolve their differences amid rising tensions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

"I want it to stop. And if I can do anything to help, I'll be there," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump also noted that he gets along with both countries.

"I know both of them very well and I want to see them resolve this issue. I want to see them stop," he said.

On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindur, striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists", the Indian Army said. Later, New Delhi said that they had eliminated at least 17 terrorists, and another 60 were wounded

Soon, the armed forces of Pakistan stated that they shot down two Indian planes. Prime Minister of the country Shahbaz Sharif noted that in this way Pakistan responded to the attack by India.

US President Donald Trump commented on the missile shelling of Pakistan by India, expressing hope for a quick end to the conflict. He noted that both sides have been in conflict for many decades.

