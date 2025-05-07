Military escalation between India and Pakistan: UN issues statement
Kyiv • UNN
UN Secretary-General expressed concern about India's operation on the border with Pakistan and called on both countries to "military restraint", stressing that a military solution is not the way out.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern about India's military operation on the line of control and international border with Pakistan. This is reported by UNN.
Details
In particular, Guterres called on both countries to "military restraint".
The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan
Earlier, he warned that tensions between the two South Asian neighbors had reached "their highest level in many years." He offered assistance to the governments of both countries to help defuse tensions and promote diplomacy, stressing that "a military solution is not the answer."
Let us remind
On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindur, "striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists", the Indian Army said.
Soon, the Pakistani Armed Forces announced that they had shot down two Indian planes. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif noted that in this way Pakistan responded to India's attack.
