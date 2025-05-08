$41.440.02
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM • 1384 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

05:55 PM • 31112 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 76092 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 130169 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 101887 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 105773 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 162095 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108303 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 125493 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43247 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a conversation with Donald Trump. They discussed economic partnership and efforts for peace, Ukraine proposed a 30-day ceasefire.

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had a "good conversation" with President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump. The parties welcomed the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the agreement on economic partnership. They also discussed the need for further efforts for the sake of peace, including concrete steps that can be taken. This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Had a good conversation with President Trump. Congratulated our nations on Victory Day in Europe – victory over Nazism. Congratulated the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement on economic partnership – a truly historic document that opens up many new opportunities for cooperation

- says Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post.

The Head of State informed that he discussed with the American leader the need for further efforts for the sake of peace, including specific steps that can be taken.

President Trump asked about the situation on the battlefield, and I briefly informed him. I also informed him that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today. We are waiting for Russia's agreement with this proposal

- emphasized the President of Ukraine.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready for negotiations in any format. But for this, Russia must show the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

"President Trump confirmed that he wants an end to this war, is ready to help and supports the need for a ceasefire. We agreed on further contacts", - the Head of State noted.

Let us remind you

On Thursday, May 08, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced a call with Zelenskyy and declared a deal on rare earth resources 08.05.25, 17:43 • 9378 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
