Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a conversation with Donald Trump. They discussed economic partnership and efforts for peace, Ukraine proposed a 30-day ceasefire.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had a "good conversation" with President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump. The parties welcomed the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the agreement on economic partnership. They also discussed the need for further efforts for the sake of peace, including concrete steps that can be taken. This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.
Had a good conversation with President Trump. Congratulated our nations on Victory Day in Europe – victory over Nazism. Congratulated the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement on economic partnership – a truly historic document that opens up many new opportunities for cooperation
The Head of State informed that he discussed with the American leader the need for further efforts for the sake of peace, including specific steps that can be taken.
President Trump asked about the situation on the battlefield, and I briefly informed him. I also informed him that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today. We are waiting for Russia's agreement with this proposal
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready for negotiations in any format. But for this, Russia must show the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a complete and unconditional ceasefire.
"President Trump confirmed that he wants an end to this war, is ready to help and supports the need for a ceasefire. We agreed on further contacts", - the Head of State noted.
On Thursday, May 08, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
