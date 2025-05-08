Trump announced a call with Zelenskyy and declared a deal on rare earth resources

$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 37033 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 73121 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 63409 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 68310 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 107505 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 83175 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 92001 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 41294 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 54692 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47973 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 89210 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 162409 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 100752 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 59113 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 80265 views
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 40692 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 49228 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 107506 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 92001 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 164993 views
GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 82167 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 102661 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 65176 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 95205 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 143858 views
Trump announced a call with Zelenskyy and declared a deal on rare earth resources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5368 views

US President Donald Trump announced a planned conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also announced an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth resources, which has already been ratified.

Trump announced a call with Zelenskyy and declared a deal on rare earth resources

US President Donald Trump has said that he plans to have a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future. He stated this during a speech at the White House, reports UNN.

We just signed an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth elements. It has been fully ratified and approved by their legislative branches. And I'll be talking to the president (Zelenskyy - ed.) soon, a little later. And we appreciate it, but the agreement has already been signed and ratified, and we have access to a huge amount of very high quality rare earth metals," - Trump said.

- Trump said.

Let us remind

Earlier, UNN wrote that White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt stated that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth minerals is proof of why Trump is a "master dealmaker".

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
