Trump announced a call with Zelenskyy and declared a deal on rare earth resources

US President Donald Trump has said that he plans to have a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future. He stated this during a speech at the White House, reports UNN.

We just signed an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth elements. It has been fully ratified and approved by their legislative branches. And I'll be talking to the president (Zelenskyy - ed.) soon, a little later. And we appreciate it, but the agreement has already been signed and ratified, and we have access to a huge amount of very high quality rare earth metals," - Trump said. - Trump said.

Let us remind

Earlier, UNN wrote that White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt stated that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth minerals is proof of why Trump is a "master dealmaker".