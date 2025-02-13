Zelenskiy did not sign an agreement with the US on rare earth metals at a meeting with US billionaire and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Zelenskyy came across as a restrained figure in the current Western position amid Russia's ongoing aggression.

The President of Ukraine hoped to meet with US President Donald Trump in person, as it is important for Ukraine to discuss a wide range of issues against the backdrop of the White House administration's ‘new vision of the world’.

So far, Zelenskyy has met with ‘serious people’ from the US, namely, discussions with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant on issues including a deal on rare earth minerals - but the Ukrainian president has not signed the relevant financial agreement.

The US president suggested on Friday that they (Trump and Zelenskyy) might meet in the near future, and his team immediately started trying to schedule it. - CNN notes in its material.

The author of the article returns to the topic of Trump's call to the Kremlin leader:

We just don't know the details of what Trump and Putin were talking about.

We can be sure that the Kremlin chief has been waiting for this moment for three years - looking forward to the time when his grotesque tolerance for hundreds of daily Russian deaths could turn into a crack in Western unity.

According to the author of the CNN article, Trump and Putin "seem to have set the tone" and Zelenskyy "received a postscript.

Reminding us that Trump noticed how the Russian dictator even used the Republican president's campaign slogan about "common sense," it suggests that Putin probably continues to study his opponent, not forgetting to "flatter" him.

On the eve of a possible meeting between the White House chief of staff and the President of Ukraine, it is worth mentioning that Trump ended his recent post about his phone conversation with Zelensky with a remarkable exclamation: "God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!

