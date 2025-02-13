Zelenskyy does not sign important deal with US, hopes to meet with Trump - CNN

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24106 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 65489 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110053 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86268 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120340 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101718 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113146 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116788 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155346 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100149 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69747 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39732 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100455 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64000 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110053 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120340 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155346 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145832 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178093 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64078 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100462 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134931 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136836 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164996 views
Zelenskyy does not sign important deal with US, hopes to meet with Trump - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47068 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was hoping for a personal meeting with Trump, but instead met with US Treasury Secretary Bessant. Representatives of Ukraine and the US did not sign an agreement on rare earth metals during the talks.

Zelenskiy did not sign an agreement with the US on rare earth metals at a meeting with US billionaire and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Transmits to UNN with reference to CNN.

Zelenskyy came across as a restrained figure in the current Western position amid Russia's ongoing aggression.

The President of Ukraine hoped to meet with US President Donald Trump in person, as it is important for Ukraine to discuss a wide range of issues against the backdrop of the White House administration's ‘new vision of the world’.

So far, Zelenskyy has met with ‘serious people’ from the US, namely, discussions with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant on issues including a deal on rare earth minerals - but the Ukrainian president has not signed the relevant financial agreement.

Putin invites trump to moscow and talks about “addressing the root causes” of the war12.02.25, 19:54 • 32409 views

Plans for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Trump's peacekeeping efforts and Putin's position

The US president suggested on Friday that they (Trump and Zelenskyy) might meet in the near future, and his team immediately started trying to schedule it.

- CNN notes in its material. 

The author of the article returns to the topic of Trump's call to the Kremlin leader:

We just don't know the details of what Trump and Putin were talking about. 

We can be sure that the Kremlin chief has been waiting for this moment for three years - looking forward to the time when his grotesque tolerance for hundreds of daily Russian deaths could turn into a crack in Western unity.

According to the author of the CNN article, Trump and Putin "seem to have set the tone" and Zelenskyy "received a postscript.

Trump and Putin to try to reach ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9 - FT13.02.25, 17:08 • 36812 views

Reminding us that Trump noticed how the Russian dictator even used the Republican president's campaign slogan about "common sense," it suggests that Putin probably continues to study his opponent, not forgetting to "flatter" him.

On the eve of a possible meeting between the White House chief of staff and the President of Ukraine, it is worth mentioning that Trump ended his recent post about his phone conversation with Zelensky with a remarkable exclamation: "God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!

Kremlin says Ukraine will participate in settlement talks in any case13.02.25, 17:53 • 38316 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising