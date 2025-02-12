Putin invites trump to moscow and talks about “addressing the root causes” of the war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has told US President Donald Trump that it is necessary to "address the root causes" of the war in Ukraine. He allegedly agreed with Trump that a long-term settlement "can be achieved through negotiations." This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports with reference to TASS.

Trump, for his part, called for an early end to hostilities in Ukraine.

According to Peskov, the conversation between Putin and Trump lasted almost an hour and a half. During the conversation, the Kremlin dictator invited the former US president to Moscow.

They also discussed the situation in the Middle East and bilateral relations between Russia and the United States. Trump said after the conversation that it was "productive.

