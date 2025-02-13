Kremlin says Ukraine will participate in settlement talks in any case

The Russian Federation believes that Washington will be the main interlocutor in the negotiations, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. However, Moscow also announced Ukraine's future "unconditional" participation in the negotiation process.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

One way or another, of course, Ukraine will participate in the negotiations. Of course, there will be a bilateral Russian-American track of this dialogue, and a track that will, of course, be linked to Ukraine's involvement - Peskov said.

At the same time, the Russian president's representative noted that Russia considers the United States to be the main counterpart in the process of negotiating a settlement to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Regarding the initial stage of negotiations:

Donald Trump announced that he will meet with Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia. According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov:

Riyadh has been listed as a possible venue for a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, but there is no final decision on the matter. - Peskov said.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9

The President of Ukraine reported on an hour-long conversation with Trump about the war and the US position. Zelensky emphasized that negotiations are impossible without American security guarantees and European participation.

