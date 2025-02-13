“There should be no imposed peace in Ukraine": Scholz assesses Trump's talks with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
There should be no imposed peace in Ukraine, and the United States should be involved in any resolution of the conflict. According to Reuters, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this , UNN reports.
The publication points out that Scholz's statement was made in the context of a recent telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It is quite clear to me that there should be no solution that does not also include the United States. The next task is to ensure that there is no imposed peace
He also said that he currently rules out the deployment of German troops to Ukraine.
Everyone knows that this is out of the question now
Recall
The day before, US President Donald Trump confirmed a phone conversation with Russian President Putin about Ukraine.
Later it became known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Trump. According to the President of Ukraine, the parties discussed the possibility of achieving peace and technological cooperation.
Subsequently, Pentagon Chief Pete Hagel said that Trump's plan to end the war was not a betrayal of Ukrainian soldiers. According to him, the United States is interested in achieving peace through negotiations and will continue to support NATO.