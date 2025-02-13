A car runs into a crowd in Munich: no information on the ethnicity of the victims is available

There is currently no information on the ethnicity of the victims of the car crash into a crowd of people in Munich. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to available information, at 10:30 a.m. on February 13, 2025, in the central part of Munich, a Mini Cooper car drove into a crowd of people participating in a strike for a wage increase organized by the Verdi trade union - the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry noted that according to police, 28 people were injured with varying degrees of severity, including children.

A representative of the Munich police department said that there was no information on the ethnicity of the victims - said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In Munich, southern Germany , a car drove into a crowd, injuring several people.

The driver of the car was detained. The suspect is a 24-year-old Afghan.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder does not rule out a terrorist attack. The investigation is ongoing.