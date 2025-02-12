I urge you not to be afraid and report: educational ombudsman on sexual harassment at universities

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31843 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 73300 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 97120 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91122 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121894 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101964 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156577 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101176 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 77882 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 48965 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102265 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 76124 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112275 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121875 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156561 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146981 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179194 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 76124 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102265 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135419 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137298 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165399 views
Actual
I urge you not to be afraid and report: educational ombudsman on sexual harassment at universities

I urge you not to be afraid and report: educational ombudsman on sexual harassment at universities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110119 views

Nadiya Leshchyk reported on shortcomings in the work of university ethics commissions, which often protect teachers rather than students. The Ombudsman monitors new sexual harassment complaints and encourages students not to be afraid to report such cases.

Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk said she is closely following cases of allegations of sexual harassment and unethical behavior by teachers at Karpenko-Karyi University. She is currently monitoring an appeal of sexual harassment by a student from another university. She also emphasized that there are problems in the work of ethics commissions at institutions that protect teachers more than students. Leshchyk told UNN journalist about this.

I urge you not to be afraid and report such cases (of sexual harassment - ed.). I follow these cases closely at Karpenko-Kary. We have such appeals where students report sexual harassment, or certain hints, conversations about it. We have a very powerful student government. I am currently working with the Student Association, the student union, and we are considering appeals from students in order to protect students 

- Leshchyk said.

The Educational Ombudsman  also stated that there are problems with the work of ethics commissions at higher education institutions.

Every educational institution has ethics commissions that consider issues related to teachers, and the work of these commissions should be more transparent and of higher quality. I have been involved in the work of some of these commissions in higher education institutions and I have negative impressions. Even during the work of the commission, students were pressured to complain to the Educational Ombudsman 

- Leshchyk said.

According to her, there were negative examples when the proceedings did not result in anything.

In fact, this ethics commission protects the teacher more than the student. Their work is quite closed. We have had several negative examples when the proceedings did not result in anything, and the case was very high-profile. That's why I personally  pay attention to the complaints that come from students, involve the student government and look into these issues. Now I have  an appeal under my control regarding sexual harassment by a student from another university. Unfortunately, I can't tell you the name 

- Leshchyk said.

She noted that they will  work on this issue further and will probably join forces with the Ombudsman to protect students.

Penalty for sexual harassment with gestures has been introduced in Ukraine19.12.24, 16:15 • 17889 views

In addition, the Education Ombudsman noted that there are problems not only with sexual harassment, but also with comments about clothing and bullying.

Students are not protected from bullying. In our country, bullying means a child under the age of 18. Students of higher education institutions are not protected from bullying. It's very difficult to protect them because the actions of teachers do not always fall under an administrative offense. Now we are raising this issue with MPs. We may be able to solve something in the legislation, the regulatory framework, or at least submit an initiative on what can be done to protect students 

- Leshchyk said.

Context

In January, several professors were accused of sexual harassment of female students and unethical behavior.

First,  Andriy Bilous, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater Andriy Bilous was accused of sexual harassment and obscene messages to female students in an anonymous video.

Subsequently, Bilous was suspended from his job at the university.

Also, the National Police opened a criminal investigation under the article "sexual violence" into the actions of teacher  Bilous.

Police are also conducting an investigation into possible misconduct by Yuriy Vysotsky, a lecturer  at Karpenko-Kary Kyiv National University, who is accused of humiliating students and violating their personal boundaries.

Actors Serhiy Volosovets and Ostap Vakulyuk accuse teacher Vysotsky of humiliating students and violating their personal boundaries.

In addition, Oleksandr Balaban , head of the Department of TV Journalism and Acting at the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts, was suspended after being accused of harassing and humiliating students.

In her turn, Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts alumna Vladyslava Korenna wrote on Facebook as part of the #NeMolchy initiative that the president of the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts, Mykhailo Poplavsky, was accused of sexual harassment. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising