I urge you not to be afraid and report: educational ombudsman on sexual harassment at universities

Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk said she is closely following cases of allegations of sexual harassment and unethical behavior by teachers at Karpenko-Karyi University. She is currently monitoring an appeal of sexual harassment by a student from another university. She also emphasized that there are problems in the work of ethics commissions at institutions that protect teachers more than students. Leshchyk told UNN journalist about this.

I urge you not to be afraid and report such cases (of sexual harassment - ed.). I follow these cases closely at Karpenko-Kary. We have such appeals where students report sexual harassment, or certain hints, conversations about it. We have a very powerful student government. I am currently working with the Student Association, the student union, and we are considering appeals from students in order to protect students - Leshchyk said.

The Educational Ombudsman also stated that there are problems with the work of ethics commissions at higher education institutions.

Every educational institution has ethics commissions that consider issues related to teachers, and the work of these commissions should be more transparent and of higher quality. I have been involved in the work of some of these commissions in higher education institutions and I have negative impressions. Even during the work of the commission, students were pressured to complain to the Educational Ombudsman - Leshchyk said.

According to her, there were negative examples when the proceedings did not result in anything.

In fact, this ethics commission protects the teacher more than the student. Their work is quite closed. We have had several negative examples when the proceedings did not result in anything, and the case was very high-profile. That's why I personally pay attention to the complaints that come from students, involve the student government and look into these issues. Now I have an appeal under my control regarding sexual harassment by a student from another university. Unfortunately, I can't tell you the name - Leshchyk said.

She noted that they will work on this issue further and will probably join forces with the Ombudsman to protect students.

Penalty for sexual harassment with gestures has been introduced in Ukraine

In addition, the Education Ombudsman noted that there are problems not only with sexual harassment, but also with comments about clothing and bullying.

Students are not protected from bullying. In our country, bullying means a child under the age of 18. Students of higher education institutions are not protected from bullying. It's very difficult to protect them because the actions of teachers do not always fall under an administrative offense. Now we are raising this issue with MPs. We may be able to solve something in the legislation, the regulatory framework, or at least submit an initiative on what can be done to protect students - Leshchyk said.

Context

In January, several professors were accused of sexual harassment of female students and unethical behavior.

First, Andriy Bilous, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater Andriy Bilous was accused of sexual harassment and obscene messages to female students in an anonymous video.

Subsequently, Bilous was suspended from his job at the university.

Also, the National Police opened a criminal investigation under the article "sexual violence" into the actions of teacher Bilous.

Police are also conducting an investigation into possible misconduct by Yuriy Vysotsky, a lecturer at Karpenko-Kary Kyiv National University, who is accused of humiliating students and violating their personal boundaries.

Actors Serhiy Volosovets and Ostap Vakulyuk accuse teacher Vysotsky of humiliating students and violating their personal boundaries.

In addition, Oleksandr Balaban , head of the Department of TV Journalism and Acting at the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts, was suspended after being accused of harassing and humiliating students.

In her turn, Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts alumna Vladyslava Korenna wrote on Facebook as part of the #NeMolchy initiative that the president of the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts, Mykhailo Poplavsky, was accused of sexual harassment.