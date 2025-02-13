The new season of True Detective will change location: HBO reveals details

The location of the 5th season of True Detective has been announced as HBO prepares for production, UNN reports citing Deadline.

Details

"We're not in Alaska anymore," the publication points out. The upcoming fifth season of HBO's Emmy Award-winning crime anthology series True Detective - and the second with Issa Lopez as writer/showrunner - is moving forward. It's also moving to another state, HBO's head of drama series and movies Francesca Orci told Deadline during an interview at the White Lotus season three premiere, discussing the network's upcoming slate.

"It's set in New York, in Jamaica Bay," Orci said. - "Issy has something to say, just like in Night Country. It's a different environment, but it's just as powerful.

Filming of the new season is due to start in the coming months, and casting is at a preliminary stage.

"I'm really excited about it. We have a small room of writers working with Issa; she's excited," Orci said. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the whole season. I honestly can't wait for it to start. It's all about casting and preparation.

The new season will be released in 2027, Orsi said.

Addendum

In the fourth installment of the anthology True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kaley Reese, detectives digging into the mysterious truths buried beneath the eternal ice to solve the disappearance of eight people working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska. Foster won an Emmy Award for her work in the series.

In December, Lopez told the New York Post that "there will be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [season]. But it's a new story, new characters, everything.