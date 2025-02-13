The new season of True Detective will change location: HBO reveals details

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 16462 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 57604 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 81543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107959 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81060 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118923 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101414 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113115 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116756 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154325 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 94658 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 62752 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 31902 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93686 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54402 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107959 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118923 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154325 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144871 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177165 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93686 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134610 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136521 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164716 views
The new season of True Detective will change location: HBO reveals details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 144557 views

HBO is preparing to produce a new season of True Detective. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2027, and Issa Lopez will once again act as a screenwriter.

The location of the 5th season of True Detective has been announced as HBO prepares for production, UNN reports citing Deadline.

Details

"We're not in Alaska anymore," the publication points out. The upcoming fifth season of HBO's Emmy Award-winning crime anthology series True Detective - and the second with Issa Lopez as writer/showrunner - is moving forward. It's also moving to another state, HBO's head of drama series and movies Francesca Orci told Deadline during an interview at the White Lotus season three premiere, discussing the network's upcoming slate.

"It's set in New York, in Jamaica Bay," Orci said. - "Issy has something to say, just like in Night Country. It's a different environment, but it's just as powerful.

Filming of the new season is due to start in the coming months, and casting is at a preliminary stage.

"I'm really excited about it. We have a small room of writers working with Issa; she's excited," Orci said. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the whole season. I honestly can't wait for it to start. It's all about casting and preparation.

The new season will be released in 2027, Orsi said.

Addendum

In the fourth installment of the anthology True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kaley Reese, detectives digging into the mysterious truths buried beneath the eternal ice to solve the disappearance of eight people working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska. Foster won an Emmy Award for her work in the series.

In December, Lopez told the New York Post that "there will be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [season]. But it's a new story, new characters, everything.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
new-york-cityNew York City

